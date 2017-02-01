Hampstead Heath move to the top of the table after overcoming Ickleford

Hampstead Heath's Sam Reeves (right) Archant

Hampstead Heath moved to the top of the Herts Senior County League Division One table for the first time this season as Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Ickleford secured their 11th victory from 12 games.

With key players missing, manager Jonathan Cohen was forced to change his regular set-up to an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation.

And, although the game was a turgid affair on a heavy pitch for much of the first half, Heath broke the deadlock two minutes before the interval as Shai Revivo netted from close range following a pinpoint cross from the returning Daniel Perkins.

Instructed to press higher and make better use of the ball, Hampstead went on to double their lead within two minutes of the restart, this time Perkins finishing coolly following a clever pass from Alex Koslover.

Spurred on in midfield by the determined Sam Reeves, Heath should have increased their advantage, but the three points were still enough to take them above FC Lemsford, who drew 1-1 against Baldock Reserves.