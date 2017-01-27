Hampstead Heath extend unbeaten run to 11 games after coming from behind to beat Bengeo Trinity

Hampstead Heath's Adam Klein Archant

Hampstead Heath extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches after coming from behind to triumph 3-2 away against Bengeo Trinity in Hertfordshire on Saturday, taking them level with their third-placed hosts in Division One of the Herts Senior County League.

Bengeo beat Hampstead 6-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, but that was the last time the maroons have been defeated, and they have since secured 10 wins and a draw.

They initially fell behind in their latest victory as Ross Murphy finished sharply following a parry from Heath goalkeeper Declan Green – and Bengeo could easily have been further ahead at the interval.

However, an injury to Hampstead’s left midfielder Shai Revivo forced the visitors to change their shape at half time, and the tactical change helped them to take control.

Ten minutes into the second period Adam Klein’s excellent run and cross resulted in a side-footed volley by Sam Berry, who levelled. Then, in the 65th minute, Klein crossed for Berry again – and although his ferocious strike was saved, Jason Osubu pounced at close range.

Amity Vedara, who had replaced Revivo at the break, headed Heath into a 3-1 lead with nine minutes left. And, although Daniel Hogarth pulled a goal back from the penalty spot with 30 seconds left after Klein was adjudged to have handled on the goal-line, Heath departed with the three points.