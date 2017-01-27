Search

Advanced search

Hampstead Heath extend unbeaten run to 11 games after coming from behind to beat Bengeo Trinity

11:07 27 January 2017

Hampstead Heath's Adam Klein

Hampstead Heath's Adam Klein

Archant

Hampstead Heath extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches after coming from behind to triumph 3-2 away against Bengeo Trinity in Hertfordshire on Saturday, taking them level with their third-placed hosts in Division One of the Herts Senior County League.

Comment

Bengeo beat Hampstead 6-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, but that was the last time the maroons have been defeated, and they have since secured 10 wins and a draw.

They initially fell behind in their latest victory as Ross Murphy finished sharply following a parry from Heath goalkeeper Declan Green – and Bengeo could easily have been further ahead at the interval.

However, an injury to Hampstead’s left midfielder Shai Revivo forced the visitors to change their shape at half time, and the tactical change helped them to take control.

Ten minutes into the second period Adam Klein’s excellent run and cross resulted in a side-footed volley by Sam Berry, who levelled. Then, in the 65th minute, Klein crossed for Berry again – and although his ferocious strike was saved, Jason Osubu pounced at close range.

Amity Vedara, who had replaced Revivo at the break, headed Heath into a 3-1 lead with nine minutes left. And, although Daniel Hogarth pulled a goal back from the penalty spot with 30 seconds left after Klein was adjudged to have handled on the goal-line, Heath departed with the three points.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Hampstead Heath extend unbeaten run to 11 games after coming from behind to beat Bengeo Trinity

11:07
Hampstead Heath's Adam Klein

Hampstead Heath extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches after coming from behind to triumph 3-2 away against Bengeo Trinity in Hertfordshire on Saturday, taking them level with their third-placed hosts in Division One of the Herts Senior County League.

Pochettino: I owe Ryan Mason a lot after his contributions in my first season at Spurs

Yesterday, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Ryan Mason celebrates after scoring his first Tottenham goal against Nottingham Forest at White Hart Lane in September 2014. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says he owes a lot to Ryan Mason after the midfielder’s contributions at important moments during his first season in charge of Tottenham.

Spurs boss Pochettino: Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching this FA Cup tie like the World Cup final

Yesterday, 14:44 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has warned his Tottenham players that Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching Saturday’s fourth-round FA Cup tie like the World Cup final.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heads to visit Ryan Mason in hospital

Yesterday, 13:58 Ben Pearce
Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will visit his former player Ryan Mason in hospital today – and the Argentinian has hailed the Hull midfielder’s strength of character as he recovers from a fractured skull.

Wingate & Finchley star targets victory against former club Hendon

Yesterday, 09:00 Ben Kosky
Spencer McCall has returned to Wingate & Finchley after a spell at Hendon. Picture: Martin Addison

Spencer McCall is confident of helping to extend Wingate & Finchley’s winning streak when he returns to former club Hendon on Saturday.

Kevin Maclaren ‘devastated’ after AFC Sudbury fracas leads to Hendon departure

Wed, 16:30 By Sean Gallagher
Kevin Maclaren (left) has departed Hendon after a nine-year spell at the club. (Pic: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY)

Former Hendon captain Kevin Maclaren is “devastated” that his nine-year spell at the club has come to an end, but he admits he has only himself to blame.

Exclusive: Saracens star Alex Lozowski: We’ve given ourselves the best chance of defending our European title

Wed, 15:12 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' Alex Lozowski. Picture: PA

Alex Lozowski says Saracens have given themselves the best possible chance of retaining their Champions Cup trophy – and he feels the holders’ 15-match unbeaten run in Europe will give them a psychological edge in the last eight.

Primrose Hill fight back to win second Camden & Islington League cup

Wed, 13:15
Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Primrose Hill Under-nines gained revenge for an early defeat to TFA as they fought back to claim their second successive Camden & Islington League Development Cup at Market Road.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Exclusive: Saracens coach Alex Sanderson faces a sticky situation after promising to give away free puddings

Saracens coach Alex Sanderson. Picture: PA

Pochettino: I owe Ryan Mason a lot after his contributions in my first season at Spurs

Ryan Mason celebrates after scoring his first Tottenham goal against Nottingham Forest at White Hart Lane in September 2014. Picture: PA

Spurs boss Pochettino: Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching this FA Cup tie like the World Cup final

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Hugo Lloris: Draw at Man City shows Spurs have a new mentality and resolve

Hugo Lloris. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now