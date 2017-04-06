Search

Glory glory Tottenham Hotspur. Stage one of potential four titles secured with majestic Boux Avenue Cup win

PUBLISHED: 10:10 06 April 2017 | UPDATED: 10:10 06 April 2017

Khalid Karimullah

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies celebrate as they head to a 3-1 win over Charlton Athletic in the Roux Avenue Women's Cup. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY

Bianca Baptiste’s thrilling wonder goal set up another glory, glory night for Tottenham Hotspur as they retained the Boux Avenue Women’s Cup against Charlton Athletic – the first of four possible bits of silverware.

Wendy Martin and Kelley Blanchflower joined her on the scoresheet with goals of the highest order of their own as the Spurs Ladies triumphed 3-1.

Baptiste set the tempo early, fizzing a strike across the face of goal which flew inches past the post.

Charlton replied with Gemma Shepherd latching onto Kit Graham’s lay-off, before crashing a curler against the crossbar, and then Graham herself struck from distance which Megen Lynch did well to hold.

But the breakthrough arrived within 17 minutes, and in style.

Baptiste picked up possession deep in her half, rushed through challenges down the middle to the inside right, prior to sweetly striking across goal into the top right corner.

Just two minutes later, jubilation turned into frustration. Former Spur, Avilla Bergin was picked out by Katie Bottom, who broke through and placed over the line on the stretch.

Martin set up Josie Green for a 25-yard dipper which caused Kelly Cooper to sweep up at the second attempt before a scintillating move started by Riana Soobadoo helped restore Tottenham’s lead.

The diminutive midfielder sprayed out to Baptiste who shimmied down the left, before delivering an inch-perfect cross for Martin to head home with menace.

It became a case of double-trouble for the Addicks within two minutes. Renee Hector’s pinpoint pass picked out Martin and her flick-on was pounced on by Blanchflower, who majestically lobbed Cooper.

Leon had the final chance of the half, forcing Cooper to tip over the bar.

Following the restart, Hector drove forward from the back giving to Mclean, whose snap pass on the turn gave Leon an opportunity at goal, but her swerving strike was saved down low by Cooper.

Whinnett’s pressing gave Soobadoo a chance to guide Baptiste in behind, breaking from left to right, ultimately seeing her palm-stinging strike well kept out on the stretch.

Dan Carlton hooked towards Soobadoo whose header picked out Martin from close, forcing Rosey Sullivan into a potential goal-saving clearance.

And Whinnett poked through to Baptiste on the inside left, who cut in only for Cooper to deny her down low.

But despite failing to find the net, the victory was no less than what Tottenham deserved after showing a will to win mentality throughout the 90 minutes.

