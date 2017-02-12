‘Difficult to take the positives’ for McCann and Hendon after frustrating Lowestoft draw

The collision between Casey MacLaren and Jamie Waite caused both men to leave the game in the first half. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Hendon manager Gary McCann was struggling to take the positives from their home draw with Lowestoft Town – despite the result meaning they made it three games without a defeat.

Luke Tingey looks to get Hendon on the front foot. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY Luke Tingey looks to get Hendon on the front foot. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY

Results elsewhere meant the goalless draw on Saturday didn’t move the Greens out of the relegation zone at the bottom of the Ryman League Premier Division and McCann felt this was an opportunity missed.

Lowestoft were forced to play centre-half Travis Cole in goal after Jamie Waite was forced off with a shoulder injury, in a collision that also saw Hendon skipper Casey MacLaren head to hospital with rib damage.

“I do think it was two points dropped,” said McCann. “I’ve said that too often this year. We haven’t won anywhere near enough at home and drawn too many. It’s not been as good as it should be and it was highlighted again.

“I was disappointed we didn’t work a goalkeeper who has been thrown between the sticks as a makeshift one. We didn’t work him enough and we need to take responsibility for that.

Reis Stanislaus drives forward. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY Reis Stanislaus drives forward. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY

“I don’t feel that when we got in and around the final third we worked passages of play well enough and when we did get chances, we didn’t get our shots off.

“It’s difficult to take the positives out of it although there’s a clean sheet there and a pretty resilient and willing performance. We just lacked quality in the final third far too often.”

Hendon had started very brightly with plenty of possession in the opening 30 minutes.

But with a number of stoppages for treatment to the walking wounded, the game lost all its momentum and flow.

Sam Murphy had a solid game for Hendon against Lowestoft Town. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY Sam Murphy had a solid game for Hendon against Lowestoft Town. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY

McCann said: “I think if we’d got a goal when we were on top we may have gone on and won it.

“But when you’ve got an opposition who have had an outfield player thrown in goal, it heightens their concentration, it heightens their defensive responsibilities and they protect him a bit more.

“That was on show.

“We needed a goal in that first 20 minutes when we were in their final third and again lacked quality and understanding. Our decision making at times was left wanting.

Reis Stanislaus puts the Lowestoft defence under pressure again. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY Reis Stanislaus puts the Lowestoft defence under pressure again. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY

“We said after the decent performance and point gained against Bognor [last Tuesday]. We needed to back that performance up with a win. There will be some minimal positives to take out of it but we have to be winning games like that. The opposition were there for the taking.

“We got one point but we’re at a stage of the season I’m afraid where we need three. One isn’t good enough.”

Hendon resume their battle to beat the drop on Saturday when they go to high-flying Havant & Waterlooville.