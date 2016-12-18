Search

Advanced search

Booking against Burnley could be turning point for Spurs midfielder

16:54 19 December 2016

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko hurdles a challenge from Burnley defender Ben Mee

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko hurdles a challenge from Burnley defender Ben Mee

Archant

It isn’t often that a yellow card turns out to be the springboard for a positive transformation in a player’s fortunes.

But it may just be that, over the course of the season, Spurs supporters have cause to look back and thank Kevin Friend for his decision to book Moussa Sissoko on Sunday.

Few could have complained if Friend had ordered the big Frenchman off the White Hart Lane pitch for his high, clumsy lunge on Stephen Ward just minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Burnley.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche certainly felt the midfielder should have seen red – not least because the referee’s apparent show of mercy gave Sissoko the opportunity to set up Danny Rose’s winning goal soon afterwards.

The surging run through central midfield, the perfectly-timed release of the ball to Rose – it was exactly what Tottenham must have had in mind when they forked out £30m to bring Sissoko south in the summer.

The former Newcastle player seemed to be inspired by his let-off and another burst from midfield created an opportunity for Heung-Min Son to wrap up victory – which he was unable to take.

Overall, many fans felt that Sissoko’s last two appearances – against Hull and then Burnley – have been his best in a Spurs shirt to date – and, to be truthful, there aren’t many other candidates.

Until Sunday, the midfielder’s most notable contribution to the campaign had been his elbow on Bournemouth’s Harry Arter that ultimately led to a three-match suspension back in October.

Following the 3-0 win over Hull, Sissoko admitted it had taken him time to adapt to the style of training and play at Tottenham and the philosophy espoused by Mauricio Pochettino.

However, if Sissoko can build on those glimpses of the form he displayed on a regular basis during three and a half years at St James’ Park, there is every reason to be optimistic about his future as a Spurs player.

His Tottenham captain and international team-mate Hugo Lloris said: “I am very pleased for Moussa. He is a great guy and it was not an easy period.

“He is showing in the last three games that he is getting better and stronger and [against Burnley] he helped the team make the difference with a great assist.”

It may be worth recalling some of the other Tottenham players who have endured ‘not an easy period’ after that initial move to the Lane. Gareth Bale, of course, is an obvious example and so, in the current line-up, is Eric Dier.

Should Sissoko also succeed in putting his slow start behind him, Spurs fans might yet come to regard that cheque to Newcastle as money well spent.

Keywords: Eric Dier Hugo Lloris Danny Rose Mauricio Pochettino Burnley Newcastle

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Saracens are in great shape going into 2017

11:47 Aaron Tillyer
Will Skelton in action on his Saracens debut. Picture: Wiredphotos

It took a moment of brilliance from Saracens newcomer Will Skelton in the final stages of the away tie at Sale to set up a victory that now equals Munster’s run of consecutive European wins.

New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

07:30
Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company.

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

Spurs Ladies coaching staff give us the licence to attack so freely, says midfielder

Yesterday, 12:19 Khalid Karimullah
Spurs Ladies midfielder Josie Green. Pic: wusphotography

Josie Green has praised Spurs Ladies’ coaching staff for giving the squad a platform to attack their opponents at full throttle from kick-off.

Hampstead and Belsize Park both lose out in promotion clashes

Tue, 14:04
Hampstead's Andy McEwen on the charge against Old Haberdashers

Hampstead coach Peter Breen has vowed to fight to the finish after his side’s winning streak was ended by promotion rivals Old Haberdashers.

Booking against Burnley could be turning point for Spurs midfielder

Mon, 16:54 Ben Kosky
Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko hurdles a challenge from Burnley defender Ben Mee

It isn’t often that a yellow card turns out to be the springboard for a positive transformation in a player’s fortunes.

Arsenal live up to label of mental fragility in defeat at Manchester City

Mon, 12:15 Layth Yousif
Raheem Sterling (third from left) scores Manchester City's winner against Arsenal

There has been a revolution at Manchester City in the last few years. With a world-class line up, silverware galore, a new ground, and sparkling academy in a previously run-down part of the city – they are very much a club on the up.

Arsene Wenger admits to a ‘horrible week’ as Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City sees two damaging losses dent title hopes

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (left) argue on the touchline

A visibly frustrated Arsene Wenger said it has been a ‘horrible week’ for Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City capped two damaging losses in the North West.

Rose strike seals Spurs comeback win against Burnley

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Ben Kosky
Spurs' Danny Rose (second from right) runs away to celebrate his goal against Burnley. Pic: PA

Tottenham 2 Burnley 1

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Hampstead and Belsize Park both lose out in promotion clashes

Hampstead's Andy McEwen on the charge against Old Haberdashers

Booking against Burnley could be turning point for Spurs midfielder

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko hurdles a challenge from Burnley defender Ben Mee

Erik Lamela could make his Tottenham return against Southampton after Christmas

Tottenham's Erik Lamela

Saracens are in great shape going into 2017

Will Skelton in action on his Saracens debut. Picture: Wiredphotos

Strettle says Saracens have got over their heartbreak after return to training

Saracens' David Strettle
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now