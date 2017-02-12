Search

Advanced search

The Rewind opinion column: What we learned from Arsenal v Hull City – just say no to shouting ‘who’ at away substitutes

20:38 13 February 2017

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

EMPICS Sport

Layth Yousif reviews Arsenal’s weekend action in our weekly Rewind column.

Comment

Buy him a pint

Alexis Sanchez. Again. It’s fitting the livewire Chilean’s home town of Tocopilla means ‘the devil’s corner’ as the forward has been a demon for Arsenal. His brace on Saturday against an increasingly impressive Hull City in bitterly cold temperatures now means he has been involved in 15 goals in his last 13 Premier League matches. Without those 10 goals and five assists to make 19 goals in total this season where would Arsene Wenger’s men be? They’d be in a devil’s corner of their own that’s for sure.

Get your coat son

Not a player as such. More a specific shout from some fans. The players can’t be faulted in picking up three vital points. They all battled well in difficult conditions. As Wenger said confidence was not high following those two damaging defeats against Watford and Chelsea. And as such it was no surprise the early kick off saw a subdued atmosphere. So you’d expect any loud cheers to be aimed in support of the players rather than wasted on having a pop at the opposition.

So why oh why do a considerable amount of loyal Arsenal fans continue to chorus ‘Who’ in unison at away substitutes? Not only is it tedious and unfunny it also shows a complete lack of respect – not to mention ignorance. Particularly the chorus of ‘who’ aimed at both Ahmed Elmohamady and replacement Omar Elabdellaoui late on, with the game still very much in the balance at 1-0. The issue was raised on Twitter – if not in the ground – and the response was a resounding no to the tiresome practice.

In case you don’t know Elabdellaou is on loan from Olympiacos. The same Olympiacos who managed to win 3-2 at the Emirates in September 2015 in the Champions League – managed by now Tigers boss Marco Silva.

So when normally sane, rational people shout ‘who‘ they’re only exposing their own ignorance. Someone retorted with ‘it’s funny’. Yes, and I suppose some also think Mrs Brown’s Boys is hilarious. So let’s start a campaign – just say no to shouting ‘who’.

Magic Moment

Alexis Sanchez’s fizzing crossball pass to Mesut Ozil. I know there’s a school of thought which says ‘Hollywood’ crossfield balls are intended to look showy and are not actually useful most of the time. And I would tend to agree. Most of the time. But when Sanchez plays a perfectly weighted 60 yard ball with a low trajectory at speed which lands on the foot of his German teammate it looks utterly beautiful. And on a cold day in a game even Sanchez will forget in a few weeks you need moments of joy to warm the soul. And that’s without even mentioning the sublime cushioned pass Ozil played to an onrushing Bellerin a moment later. Of course nothing came of the move – but it was flair which momentarily elevated the afternoon above the mundane.

Let’s just hope Sanchez continues his great run of form on Wednesday in Germany against the might of Bayern Munich – otherwise Arsenal’s season really will be in a devil’s corner.

For comprehensive Arsenal coverage from the crucial game in Munich visit Archant’s Islington Gazette, Ham & High and Hackney Gazette websites.

Keywords: Mesut Ozil Alexis Sanchez Premier League Champions League Twitter Germany Munich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

The Rewind opinion column: What we learned from Arsenal v Hull City – just say no to shouting ‘who’ at away substitutes

Yesterday, 20:38 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Layth Yousif reviews Arsenal’s weekend action in our weekly Rewind column.

Lloris: Tottenham must take cups seriously

Yesterday, 12:10
Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is left down and out as Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Captain focused on knockout campaigns

Win over London Welsh helps UCSOB move forward in relegation battle

Yesterday, 13:50 Neil Metcalfe
Ahmad Ghanem surges forward for UCSOB against London Welsh Druids. Picture: NICK COOK

UCSOB’s battle to avoid the drop from Herts Middlesex One took another step forward – with a 28-15 victory at London Welsh Druids.

Wembley taekwondo instructor handed top job with England

Yesterday, 12:59 Neil Metcalfe
Johann De Silva has been named the head coach of the England ITF Taekwondo team. Picture: GRAHAM BENNETT

A taekwondo instructor from Wembley has been handed the reins of the England ITF team.

Senior Arsenal official publicly admits empty seats at the Emirates is ‘disappointing’ – as thousands of fans fail to attend victory over Hull City

Sunday, February 12, 2017 Layth Yousif
Missing Arsenal fans meant thousands of seats empty at the Emirates

Empty seats at the Emirates during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Hull City yesterday has highlighted supporter frustration – as a senior club official admitted the number of no-shows is ‘disappointing’.

We were poor admits Tottenham boss Pochettino

Saturday, February 11, 2017
Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham during the Premier League match at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Stand-in goalkeeper leaves Hendon frustrated

Saturday, February 11, 2017 Neil Metcalfe
Matt Ball had the best chance for Hendon right at the end against Lowestoft. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Hendon were left frustrated by a 0-0 draw with Lowestoft Town – after the Suffolk side were forced to play with their centre-back in goal for an hour.

‘I’m not ready for a rest’ – Arsene Wenger denies he is ready to leave Arsenal

Saturday, February 11, 2017 Layth Yousif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches the action from the stands during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger today denied he is set to leave the club at the end of this season following comments from Ian Wright he is ‘coming to the end’ of his time in North London.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Win over London Welsh helps UCSOB move forward in relegation battle

Ahmad Ghanem surges forward for UCSOB against London Welsh Druids. Picture: NICK COOK

Lloris: Tottenham must take cups seriously

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is left down and out as Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Saracens’ young stars show they need not fear Leicester in Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final rematch

Saracens fly-half Tom Whiteley is the second-highest points scorer in this seasons Anglo-Welsh Cup. Picture: Matt Impey/Wiredphotos
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now