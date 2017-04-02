Search

Advanced search

PREVIEW: Perry Groves backs Arsenal to overcome Manchester City – and expects goals

PUBLISHED: 18:59 01 April 2017 | UPDATED: 19:30 01 April 2017

Perry Groves is expecting Arsenal v Manchester City to be an open game. Picture: John Phillips.

Perry Groves is expecting Arsenal v Manchester City to be an open game. Picture: John Phillips.

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal cult hero Perry Groves is backing the Gunners to overcome Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League crunch game at the Emirates.

Comment

The Highbury wideman – who was George Graham’s first signing after taking charge – is convinced playing a talented team could be a blessing in disguise because of the way Pep Guardiola places a heavy emphasis on attack rather than defence.

The popular 51-year-old – who played 155 league games for Arsenal between 1986 and 1992 – believes the Catalan’s offensive strategy could play into Arsene Wenger’s hands.

Groves, who won 1989 and 1991 league title medals as Arsenal topped the table twice under the canny Graham, is relishing the contest and fully expects goals.

Speaking as part of Play With A Legend events he said: “It could be one of the games of the season – the reason being is that neither team can defend. It could finish 6-4 either way.

“Ironically the bad form we’re in at the moment – which is the worst run during Arsene Wenger’s tenure – does not necessarily mean we will struggle against City.

“I actually think playing Manchester City at this time could suit us as they’re not particularly great defensively.

“Pep Guardiola doesn’t seem to put a massive amount of stock on having a structured defence. Basically he plays a ‘five and a five’. Essentially a back four and a holding midfield player and five attackers – and that way of playing could suit us.”

City go into Sunday’s game at the Emirates in third, two points behind Tottenham in second place but with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal in hot pursuit as the race to finish in the top four intensifies.

With Arsenal and City also due to play each other at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final in under a month’s time a win for Wenger’s team this weekend could prove a psychological boost for the long-serving Frenchman.

Groves, who also won the 1987 Littlewoods Cup under the old twin towers, added: “I hope it will lay down a marker for the forthcoming semi-final, but what I definitely know is that the semi-final draw pairing us against City was kind.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to play Chelsea because of the form they are in. The structure under Antonio Conte – the way they play with three at the back and their two holding midfield players, who are very well drilled – has made them very hard to beat.

“And I wouldn’t have wanted to play Spurs because of the emotion of a North London Derby and all of the importance of what that game means to fans.

“Spurs are a high-intensity side who close you down effectively, which could see Arsenal struggle against them. So I think playing City in the semi-final suits us, as does it playing them on Sunday during our bad run of form.”

■ Play With A Legend events is the brainchild of Perry Groves and Josh Landy. For events with your heroes, corporate, stag trips and VIP trips email info@playwithalegend.com or visit the website playwithalegend.com.

Keywords: Premier League Liverpool

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Dramatic finish gives UCSOB hope ahead of last day showdown

Yesterday, 18:00 Neil Metcalfe

Despite falling to a 44-22 defeat at home to Barnet Elizabethans, two tries in the final two minutes gave UCS Old Boys what could prove to be a vital bonus point in their battle to beat the drop.

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

Yesterday, 13:49 Khalid Karimullah

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies took another step towards the Women’s Premier League South title with a 2-0 win over Coventry United – in what was arguably their best performance to date.

Vertonghen: Tottenham have winning mentality under Pochettino

Yesterday, 12:52

Defender pays tribute to boss after beating Burnley

Arsenal coach is Premier League Kicks Hero

Yesterday, 11:31

White presented with award by first-team player Iwobi

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Yesterday, 09:27

Dutch striker happy to help at Burnley

Promotion confirmed for rampant Old Streetonians as Hendon are brushed aside

Yesterday, 08:34 Neil Metcalfe

Old Streetonians two-year stay in Herts Middlesex One is over after a convincing 78-14 win at Hendon confirmed their promotion.

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Lloris looking back at chasing pack

Wenger: Fightback today proves my Arsenal team has mental strength

Sunday, April 2, 2017 Layth Yousif

Defiant Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists his men showed mental strength during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City today at the Emirates.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Wenger: Fightback today proves my Arsenal team has mental strength

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

GUS CAESAR: I still have nightmares about Wembley final disaster

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now