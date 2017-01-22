Search

Premier League partners with Cadbury - and Spurs and Arsenal are choc full of stars

17:01 24 January 2017

Tottenham's Toblerone Alderweireld

Tottenham's Toblerone Alderweireld

PA Archive/PA Images

The Premier League announced today that they are partnering with Cadbury, prompting us to devise a list of past and present Tottenham and Arsenal players with chocolatey-sounding names.

Here’s what we’ve got. Tweet your suggestions to the @HamandHigh.

Toblerone Alderweireld

Marc Over-Mars

Freddo Kanoute

Graham Twix

Cameron Carter-Snickers

Aero Ramsey

Trio Walcott

Flake Livermore

Per Maltesersacker

Eric Dier-y Milk

Mousa Dime-bele

Stephen Carr-amel

Terry’s Neill

Ricardo (Ferrero) Rocher

Picnic Barmby

Ga-lexi Sanchez

Keywords: Premier League

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

17:01
Future’s bright for Saracens as young guns steal the show against Toulon’s Galacticos

12:41 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' 21-year-old centre Nick Tompkins (left) put in a highly impressive performance against three-time European champions Toulon in the absence of captain Brad Barritt on Saturday. Picture: PA

Saracens are one step closer to defending their European crown after progressing into the quarter-finals following their thrilling 10-3 victory over French giants Toulon at Allianz Park on Saturday.

Exclusive: Saracens coach Alex Sanderson faces a sticky situation after promising to give away free puddings

10:28 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens coach Alex Sanderson. Picture: PA

Saracens’ forwards and defence coach Alex Sanderson fears a pre-match promise could now prove costly after the Hendon-based club completed the double over Toulon in their final European pool match.

Haringey Borough boss: It will be tough to improve on 6-0 victory over Soham Town Rangers

Yesterday, 14:18 Michael McCubbin
Christopher Benjamin came off the bench to score Haringey Borough's sixth and final goal. Picture: Tony Gay

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou says it will be difficult to improve on Saturday’s performance against Soham Town Rangers after his side triumphed 6-0 at Coles Park and moved within a point of the play-off spots in Ryman League Division One North.

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Yesterday, 13:02 Joe Tyler
Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Not for the first time this season, Arsenal did it the hard way.

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Yesterday, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Kevin Wimmer

Kevin Wimmer says he has had no desire to leave Tottenham, insisting he feels “very comfortable” at White Hart Lane and is fully focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again over the coming weeks.

Hugo Lloris: Draw at Man City shows Spurs have a new mentality and resolve

Sunday, January 22, 2017 Ben Pearce
Hugo Lloris. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Captain Hugo Lloris says Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Manchester City shows the progress they have made, stating that in previous seasons the Lilywhites would have succumbed to a heavy defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Manchester City

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Ben Pearce at the Etihad Stadium
Tottenham's half-time substitute Heung-Min Son (right) celebrates his equaliser with Danny Rose. Picture: PA

Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son struck second-half goals as Spurs fought back from 2-0 down to grab a 2-2 draw in a thrilling clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Here are five talking points.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Exclusive: Saracens coach Alex Sanderson faces a sticky situation after promising to give away free puddings

Saracens coach Alex Sanderson. Picture: PA

Hugo Lloris: Draw at Man City shows Spurs have a new mentality and resolve

Hugo Lloris. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer

Maclaren brothers banned and Hendon fined after bar brawl

Hendon captain Kevin Maclaren (right) in action against Harrow Borough. Pic: Andrew Aleksiejczuk

Premier League partners with Cadbury - and Spurs and Arsenal are choc full of stars

Tottenham's Toblerone Alderweireld
