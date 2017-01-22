Premier League partners with Cadbury - and Spurs and Arsenal are choc full of stars
17:01 24 January 2017
PA Archive/PA Images
The Premier League announced today that they are partnering with Cadbury, prompting us to devise a list of past and present Tottenham and Arsenal players with chocolatey-sounding names.
Here’s what we’ve got. Tweet your suggestions to the @HamandHigh.
Toblerone Alderweireld
Marc Over-Mars
Freddo Kanoute
Graham Twix
Cameron Carter-Snickers
Aero Ramsey
Trio Walcott
Flake Livermore
Per Maltesersacker
Eric Dier-y Milk
Mousa Dime-bele
Stephen Carr-amel
Terry’s Neill
Ricardo (Ferrero) Rocher
Picnic Barmby
Ga-lexi Sanchez