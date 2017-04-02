One Team In London: Arsene Wenger taunts London rivals over Alexis Sanchez’s Arsenal contract speculation

Arsene Wenger says: There's Only One Team in London! PA Wire/PA Images

Arsene Wenger taunted London rivals Chelsea by dismissing transfer speculation on Alexis Sanchez’s future as he prepares his Arsenal side for Sunday’s crunch game against Manchester City at the Emirates.

Speaking at a press conference at the club’s training ground at London Colney this morning the long-serving Frenchman insisted the Chilean dangerman was staying put at Arsenal.

Responding to the forward giving an interview saying he was happy in London, that he wanted to stay in one place and one city – conducted in Santiago after playing and scoring for Los Rojo in a 3-1 win against Venezuela in World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday – Wenger responded with a tongue-in-cheek jibe aimed at rivals Chelsea and Spurs.

He said: “I interpreted [his comments] in a very positive way”. before mirroring the old terrace chant by adding: “‘There is only one team in London’ so he’s happy!

“It’s true that we have not extended his contract yet, I hope he will stay at the club.

“But overall we have to be very cautious when people give interviews in their home countries as the interpretation is not always what they wanted to say. “I don’t see anything negative in what he said. He wants to win the championship – that’s what everyone wants and I understand that completely.

“It is true that we had to sell our best players before – but that is not the case anymore.

“He has a contact [remaining] for one and a half years. It is not an immediate concern for Arsenal Football Club.”