Influential Arsenal supporters group issues resounding thumbs down on possible new contract for Arsene Wenger

An influential supporters group polled on their views regarding Arsene Wenger’s future has issued a resounding thumbs down on the long-serving Frenchman signing another contract.

The Arsenal Supporters Trust surveyed its members on the current situation regarding Wenger and whether his contract to manage Arsenal should be extended beyond the end of this season.

Only 15 per cent said they supported the manager signing a new contract – with only a measly nine per cent adding that the way the Arsenal board have dealt with his contract situation is in the best interests of the club. statement from the AST board said: “In light of these survey results the AST now calls on Arsenal’s Board not to renew Arsène Wenger’s contract at the end of the 2016-17 season.

“A substantial majority of our members believe he is no longer the right person to take the club forward. We are confident this is an accurate reflection of the wider fanbase.”

Aware of the need to keep the debate civil and avoid descending into unacceptable personal abuse the group – whose goal is to widen and deepen supporter ownership, representation and influence – added: “In adding our voice to calls for Arsène Wenger to leave Arsenal after 21 years we would like to reiterate the importance of this debate taking place in a civil and responsible way.

“We also recognise and pay tribute to the tremendous contribution that Arsène Wenger has made to Arsenal. Regardless of the current debate around his contract we believe that he deserves huge respect and admiration for his long-term contribution to our club.”

Of more than 1,000 members, 474 responded to the questionnaire.