‘I’m not ready for a rest’ – Arsene Wenger denies he is ready to leave Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger today denied he is set to leave the club at the end of this season following comments from Ian Wright he is ‘coming to the end’ of his time in North London.

Speaking immediately after his side beat Hull City 2-0 with an Alexis Sanchez brace at the Emirates in the early kick off, the long-serving Frenchman at first claimed he was unaware of what Gunners legend Wright had said – before admitting he had spent time with him on Thursday.

However the Frenchman was adamant he will not leave when his contract is up at the end of the season, saying: “I don’t know what Ian said.

“I gave a question and answer for the Diamond Club [described on the club’s official website as an ‘ultra-exclusive luxury suite’].

“Four or five of us had a little dinner beforehand. But we did not discuss it [his future].”

Upon further questioning he addressed Wright’s admission that he thought Wenger looked tired and ready to quit by adding: “I appreciate people want me to rest – but I am not ready for that.

“Maybe people say I am tired because I get up early in the morning.”

Arsenal moved nine points behind Chelsea after Sanchez grabbed a first half goal and a last minute penalty.