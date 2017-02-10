Search

Advanced search

Hull will be tough warns Arsenal boss Wenger

16:38 10 February 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on from the stands at Stamford Bridge during his side's loss to Chelsea (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on from the stands at Stamford Bridge during his side's loss to Chelsea (pic Steven Paston/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Every game is difficult says Gunners manager

Comment

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is not surprised by the improvements made by this weekend’s opponents Hull City under Marco Silva.

The Gunners go into the Saturday lunchtime clash at the Emirates looking to avoid a third successive defeat, following losses to Watford and leaders Chelsea, while Hull arrive in north London on the back of a 2-0 home win over Liverpool and goalless draw at Manchester United.

Silva’s men remain in the bottom three, while Arsenal are now 12 points off top spot in fourth place, and Wenger told arsenal.com: “I felt they played well since the start of the season, but they had not always the results.

“The Premier League is difficult for everybody. They were a bit unlucky sometimes, so they are a tough opposition for us.

“Every game is difficult, especially at the Emirates. We have to prepare well to face a Hull team with more confidence than when we played them, so we have to prepare well.

“We need to focus on what we do well and the quality of our game.”

Arsenal were found wanting at Stamford Bridge in the early game a week ago, with Olivier Giroud’s late goal proving little consolation in a 3-1 loss to Antonio Conte’s Blues.

And that led to more restlessness among supporters, following on from the 2-1 home loss to Watford, but Wenger added: “It’s never over, we cannot behave like that. Even if you think it is, I don’t.

“We look at the teams around us and we’re all in a pack that is very tight, where the fight for every position will be massive, like it has always been in the Premier League, maybe even more this season than ever before.

“The way we respond to our disappointing result last Saturday is vital. If it’s over for us, it’s over for everybody else. We’re all together in a pack, so first we have to focus on staying at the top, then if we can reduce the distance between us and Chelsea after, you never know.”

Arsenal should have Mohammed Elneny back in their match-day squad following his return from African Cup of Nations duty with Egypt, who lost in the final to Cameroon, but could be without Hector Bellerin after his head injury against Chelsea.

Arsenal have not lost three Premier League games in a row since January 2012 and are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Hull, with 11 wins and two draws.

Alexis Sanchez has scored five times in three previous encounters and has 15 league goals in total this season, while Theo Walcott is one short of reaching 100 goals in all competitions for the club.

Keywords: Arsene Wenger Olivier Giroud Alexis Sanchez Theo Walcott Hector Bellerin Premier League Liverpool London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Hull will be tough warns Arsenal boss Wenger

16:38
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on from the stands at Stamford Bridge during his side's loss to Chelsea (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Every game is difficult says Gunners manager

Plenty of Saracens involvement as England get ready for Wales

Yesterday, 11:45 By Neil Metcalfe
England players huddle during a training session ahead of the Six Nations game in Wales. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA WIRE

Saracens will be well represented this weekend when England face Wales in round two of the Six Nations.

Pochettino: Hitchen is our new chief scout

Yesterday, 11:38 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: PA

Hitchen returns to White Hart Lane after spell as head of recruitment at Derby County

Years of hard work are paying off now, says Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou

Wed, 16:03 Ben Pearce
Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou. Pic: Tony Gay

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou says the club are reaping the rewards of years of hard work as they bid for promotion in Ryman League Division One North.

Amoros says Spurs Ladies have no fear after reaching fourth round of Women’s FA Cup

Wed, 15:55 Khalid Karimullah
Juan Amoros hugs Lucia Leon while Josie Green (right) also joins in with the celebrations. Picture: Anthony Greenwood/www.kipax.com

Head coach Juan Amoros says Spurs Ladies go into the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup with no fear after triumphing away against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

McEver wins 10 of Camden Swiss Cottage’s 29 medals at Middlesex County Age Group Championships

Wed, 15:51
Camden Swiss Cottage's individual medallists

Ella McEver contributed 10 medals towards Camden Swiss Cottage’s tally of 29, including six golds, as the club’s younger swimmers excelled at the Middlesex County Age Group Championships.

Saracens’ young stars show they need not fear Leicester in Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final rematch

Tue, 12:32 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens fly-half Tom Whiteley is the second-highest points scorer in this seasons Anglo-Welsh Cup. Picture: Matt Impey/Wiredphotos

Saracens edged a step closer to defending their Anglo-Welsh Cup crown following their bonus-point 29-20 victory over Leicester Tigers at Allianz Park on Sunday – and the same two sides will face each other on the same field in next month’s semi-finals.

Tin-Tin Ho defeats second seed en route to last-16 place at inaugural European Under-21 Championships

Mon, 14:37
Tin-Tin Ho

Paddington’s Tin-Tin Ho defeated the second seed on her way to the last 16 at the inaugural European Under-21 Championships.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Pochettino: Hitchen is our new chief scout

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: PA

Harry Kane vows Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea after victory over Middlesbrough

Tottenham's matchwinner Harry Kane applauds the home fans after Tottenham's victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: PA

Amoros says Spurs Ladies have no fear after reaching fourth round of Women’s FA Cup

Juan Amoros hugs Lucia Leon while Josie Green (right) also joins in with the celebrations. Picture: Anthony Greenwood/www.kipax.com

McEver wins 10 of Camden Swiss Cottage’s 29 medals at Middlesex County Age Group Championships

Camden Swiss Cottage's individual medallists

Saracens’ young stars show they need not fear Leicester in Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final rematch

Saracens fly-half Tom Whiteley is the second-highest points scorer in this seasons Anglo-Welsh Cup. Picture: Matt Impey/Wiredphotos
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now