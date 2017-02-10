Hull will be tough warns Arsenal boss Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on from the stands at Stamford Bridge during his side's loss to Chelsea (pic Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Every game is difficult says Gunners manager

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is not surprised by the improvements made by this weekend’s opponents Hull City under Marco Silva.

The Gunners go into the Saturday lunchtime clash at the Emirates looking to avoid a third successive defeat, following losses to Watford and leaders Chelsea, while Hull arrive in north London on the back of a 2-0 home win over Liverpool and goalless draw at Manchester United.

Silva’s men remain in the bottom three, while Arsenal are now 12 points off top spot in fourth place, and Wenger told arsenal.com: “I felt they played well since the start of the season, but they had not always the results.

“The Premier League is difficult for everybody. They were a bit unlucky sometimes, so they are a tough opposition for us.

“Every game is difficult, especially at the Emirates. We have to prepare well to face a Hull team with more confidence than when we played them, so we have to prepare well.

“We need to focus on what we do well and the quality of our game.”

Arsenal were found wanting at Stamford Bridge in the early game a week ago, with Olivier Giroud’s late goal proving little consolation in a 3-1 loss to Antonio Conte’s Blues.

And that led to more restlessness among supporters, following on from the 2-1 home loss to Watford, but Wenger added: “It’s never over, we cannot behave like that. Even if you think it is, I don’t.

“We look at the teams around us and we’re all in a pack that is very tight, where the fight for every position will be massive, like it has always been in the Premier League, maybe even more this season than ever before.

“The way we respond to our disappointing result last Saturday is vital. If it’s over for us, it’s over for everybody else. We’re all together in a pack, so first we have to focus on staying at the top, then if we can reduce the distance between us and Chelsea after, you never know.”

Arsenal should have Mohammed Elneny back in their match-day squad following his return from African Cup of Nations duty with Egypt, who lost in the final to Cameroon, but could be without Hector Bellerin after his head injury against Chelsea.

Arsenal have not lost three Premier League games in a row since January 2012 and are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Hull, with 11 wins and two draws.

Alexis Sanchez has scored five times in three previous encounters and has 15 league goals in total this season, while Theo Walcott is one short of reaching 100 goals in all competitions for the club.