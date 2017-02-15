Search

Advanced search

Bayern Munich’s winning powerplay exposes familiar frailties as they blast Arsenal out of the Champions League 5-1 on a grim night at the Allianz Arena

21:41 15 February 2017

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores his side's first goal of the game

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores his side's first goal of the game

EMPICS Sport

Bayern Munich provided a masterclass in powerful, winning football as four second half goals blasted Arsenal away after Alexis Sanchez equalised to make it 1-1 at half time.

Comment

Sanchez provided a rare moment of skill – and hope – after he struck the Gunners goal here on a dramatic night in Germany after the Chilean initially missed a penalty.

He followed up with an air kick, as the ball looked to be heading to safety – before he chested it down, swivelled and shot past Manuel Neur.

Yet, in truth Carlo Ancelotti’s team were far superior in their attacking endeavours as former Chelsea man Arjen Robben hit a curling left foot shot past a despairing David Ospina – starting ahead of Petr Cech as confirmed by Wenger who also started with Granit Xhaka in place of substitute Theo Walcott.

As the teams went into the break at 1-1 Arsenal felt the momentum was with them.

But that was before three goals in the space of nine minutes cruelly dashed their hopes – and with their chance of keeping the tie alive as a contest – as Robert Lewandoswki, and a pair from Thiago sealed the game.

With substitute Thomas Muller finding time to make it five – and end Arsenal’s run in this season’s Champions League with the embarrassment of the second leg still to come.

As around 3,000 Gooners gathered high up in the gods here at the imposing state-of-the-art Allianz Arena before kick off their passion was palpable. They not only made themselves heard above the booming home fans – but the dreadful Euro-pop dirges blasting out of the PA.

But as the whistle approached all eyes were on the players. Would they finally give a European performance worthy of their talent?

Unfortunately we were soon to find out as the atmosphere generated by both sets of fans crackled.

Arturo Vidal soon tested Ospina with a low shot from outside the area but the Columbian was alert to the danger and saved comfortably.

However on 10 minutes Arjen Robben picked out the ball on the right. Sensing he had space to exploit he cut inside and fired off a cracking curling left foot shot that evaded Opsina’s despairing dive to end up high to his right – and into the roof of the net to make it 1-0 to Bayern.

It was a goal that was easy on the eye – but raised defensive questions, not least the fact the Gunners backline was slow to react to the Dutchman cutting inside and shifting onto his left.

And if so why? It was a goal that although was satisfying to watch from a neutrals’ perspective – but could so easily have been cut out by a defensive line being alert to the former Chelsea player’s propensity to use his left foot.

However, minutes later Alexis Sanchez powered down the right flank, his surging run only ended after he was fouled right on the edge of the box.

Mesut Ozil fired the subsequent free kick low at Neuer. It looked to be an easy gather but he fumbled it. The ensuing scramble saw the ball narrowly dribble past his post – but it was a warning Arsenal were intent on showing they were not prepared to go down without a fight.

It was a warning Bayern failed to heed moments later as they were awarded a penalty – much to the home side and their fans’ fury.

What followed showed why Arsenal fans believe they are put through the wringer more than most.

Neuer managed to save the Chilean’s rather tame effort and the stadium erupted with joy. His follow-up attempt was an air shot with the ball looked to be heading away from the goal and to safety.

Yet the tricky South America – showing his street-football skills somehow chested the ball before swivelling and hooking a foot around the ball, striking the ball into the ground and past Neuer’s right hand and into the goal.

The momentary silence in the ground captured the shock of his efforts making it 1-1 with both sets of fans disbelieving of what had happened – before the travelling Arsenal fans erupted with joy at the strike – as Wenger’s men grabbed a vital away goal.

Robert Lewandowski hitherto quiet – by his high standards at any rate – had a chance to equalise with a header when well-placed in the box. But his radar was slightly awry and his header went wide – as did his chance in a crowded box just before half time as he just failed to get onto the end of a curling free kick into the box.

But as the Serbian referee Milorad Mazic blew for half time the Gunners proved to the home crowd and the wider watching world they had the necessary courage to compete.

The second half started with Bayern blitzing Arsenal with three early goals – completely altering the shape and momentum of the tie in minutes.

First Lewandowski beat a static Shkodran Mustafi on 53 minutes with a leap to nod the ball past Ospina to make it 2-1 – dashing any hopes of a bright start to the second half for the visitors.

Three minutes later a sublime Lewandowski backheel played in the Brazilian Thiago who slotted past Ospina with a cool finish.

Then on 62 minutes, with Arsenal reeling, Thiago grabbed a second, shooting through a forest of legs – as the ball took a slight deflection to wrong foot Ospina, making it 4-1.

It was a brutal example of Bayern’s explosive tendencies as they simply blew Arsenal away with their power, intensity, technique and intent.

It was absorbing to watch but a cruel indication of gulf between sides. Again.

With substitute Muller still finding time to make it 5-1 it was clear Arsenal had been bundled out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage once more.

The recriminations can wait as the events of a grim night in Arsenal’s history sinks in.

Bayern Munich

Neuer, Hummels, Alcantara, Martinez, Lewandowski (Muller), Robben (Rafinha), Costa (Kimmich), Alonso, Lahm, Vidal, Alaba

Arsenal

Ospina, Gibbs, Koscielny (Gabriel), Sanchez, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi (Walcott), Mustafi, Bellerin, Xhaka, Coquelin (Giroud)

Keywords: Mesut Ozil Petr Cech Alexis Sanchez Theo Walcott David Ospina Champions League Allianz Germany

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Visibly shellshocked Arsene Wenger calls Arsenal’s 5-1 Champions League rout by Bayern Munich a ‘nightmare’ – accusing his team of being mentally jaded

Yesterday, 22:36 Layth Yousif at the Allianz Arena in Munich
Arsene Wenger called his team's 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich a nightmare tonight

A visibly shocked Arsene Wenger has called Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich tonight a ‘nightmare’ – as his team was unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League by a powerful display from Carlo Ancelotti’s team at the Allianz Arena tonight.

Bayern Munich’s winning powerplay exposes familiar frailties as they blast Arsenal out of the Champions League 5-1 on a grim night at the Allianz Arena

Yesterday, 21:41 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores his side's first goal of the game

Bayern Munich provided a masterclass in powerful, winning football as four second half goals blasted Arsenal away after Alexis Sanchez equalised to make it 1-1 at half time.

Arsenal need courage as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich in crucial first leg Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena

Yesterday, 13:56 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal need courage when they take on Bayern Munich tonight

The general consensus from the 300 loyal Arsenal fans on this morning’s early flight from Luton Airport was that their beloved heroes required bravery to take on the aristocrats of Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight.

Rowland ready for his Wingate & Finchley to upset the applecart after Folkestone success

Yesterday, 17:15 Neil Metcalfe
Wingate & Finchley manager Keith Rowland. Picture: MARTIN ADDISON

Keith Rowland is looking for his Wingate & Finchley team to upset a few in the Ryman League Premier Division – and if that means a place in the play-offs then so be it.

Reuben Arthur to use BUCS Nationals as springboard to future success

Yesterday, 12:49 Neil Metcalfe
Reuben Arthur is hoping to break the 6.70 second barrier for 60m indoors, starting with the BUCS National. Picture: ZAINAB SHAIKH

Hackney runner Reuben Arthur is eyeing up his first taste of BUCS Nationals as a breakthrough competition – safe in the knowledge that he is tantalising close to being among the world’s best.

Dramatic climax gives Wingate & Finchley the win over Folkestone Invicta

Yesterday, 12:34 Neil Metcalfe
Wingate & Finchley took on Folkestone Invicta in the Ryman Premier Division

Wingate & Finchley produced a stirring comeback inside the last five minutes to claim a 3-2 win over Folkestone Invicta and end a sequence of three straight defeats.

Stunning comeback salvages draw for Hampstead & Westminster

Yesterday, 06:00 Neil Metcalfe
Sam French scored a last-minute equaliser for Hampstead & Wesminster at Brooklands. Picture: MARK CLEWS

Two goals in the final six minutes saw Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club salvage a 3-3 draw at Brooklands Manchester University to salvage a 3-3 draw.

Tottenham Ladies have ‘a real hunger’ to extend their unbeaten run says Wendy Martin

Tue, 15:49 Khalid Karimullah
Wendy Martin heads home her, and Tottenham Ladies', second in the 2-0 win over Lewes. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Wendy Martin says Spurs Ladies’ hunger and desire to win every game proves they’re a side eager to improve their unbeaten record.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Lloris: Tottenham must take cups seriously

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is left down and out as Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Saracens title hopes take a blow after uncharacteristic display at Worcester

Brad Barritt returned for Saracens against Worcester. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE

Win over London Welsh helps UCSOB move forward in relegation battle

Ahmad Ghanem surges forward for UCSOB against London Welsh Druids. Picture: NICK COOK

Tottenham Ladies have ‘a real hunger’ to extend their unbeaten run says Wendy Martin

Wendy Martin heads home her, and Tottenham Ladies', second in the 2-0 win over Lewes. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes cameo appearance in Highgate School YouTube clip

Arsene Wenger picks up the ball before confiscating it
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now