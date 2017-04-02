Search

Advanced search

Arsene Wenger praises ‘sensational’ Arsenal fans during 2-2 draw with Manchester City – but ‘No New Contract’ protests intensify

PUBLISHED: 19:32 02 April 2017 | UPDATED: 20:26 02 April 2017

Protestors outside the Emirates before Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Picture: Layth Yousif

Protestors outside the Emirates before Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Picture: Layth Yousif

Archant

Under fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praised fans for being ‘sensational’ – despite his team dropping two more points in the race for a top four spot after the 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates this afternoon.

Comment

The long-serving Frenchman who again refused to confirm his future spoke in glowing terms about Arsenal supporters.

Despite unconfirmed reports of fighting between different sections of the club’s fan base after today’s match – which saw a number of protestors hire a truck with a 2011 quote from Ivan Gazidis stating ‘Arsene is accountable to the fans’ before the game – manager Wenger hailed today’s support.

Speaking after the game which saw the Gunners drop two more points in their bid to finish in the top four he said: “Despite all that happens on the fans front I thought our fans were fantastic today. In very difficult moments in the game I felt our fans rallied.

“At 2-1 just before half time our fans could have turned against us but they were absolutely sensational today to help the team get through difficult moments.

“What is important for me is what happens inside the pitch and inside the stadium and I feel the fans were absolutely outstanding today.”

Keywords: Arsene Wenger

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Dramatic finish gives UCSOB hope ahead of last day showdown

Yesterday, 18:00 Neil Metcalfe

Despite falling to a 44-22 defeat at home to Barnet Elizabethans, two tries in the final two minutes gave UCS Old Boys what could prove to be a vital bonus point in their battle to beat the drop.

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

Yesterday, 13:49 Khalid Karimullah

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies took another step towards the Women’s Premier League South title with a 2-0 win over Coventry United – in what was arguably their best performance to date.

Vertonghen: Tottenham have winning mentality under Pochettino

Yesterday, 12:52

Defender pays tribute to boss after beating Burnley

Arsenal coach is Premier League Kicks Hero

Yesterday, 11:31

White presented with award by first-team player Iwobi

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Yesterday, 09:27

Dutch striker happy to help at Burnley

Promotion confirmed for rampant Old Streetonians as Hendon are brushed aside

Yesterday, 08:34 Neil Metcalfe

Old Streetonians two-year stay in Herts Middlesex One is over after a convincing 78-14 win at Hendon confirmed their promotion.

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Lloris looking back at chasing pack

Wenger: Fightback today proves my Arsenal team has mental strength

Sunday, April 2, 2017 Layth Yousif

Defiant Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists his men showed mental strength during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City today at the Emirates.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Wenger: Fightback today proves my Arsenal team has mental strength

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

GUS CAESAR: I still have nightmares about Wembley final disaster

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now