Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal fans to be united - but risks wrath of long-suffering Gunners crowd by highlighting Spurs supporters

21:24 10 February 2017

Arsene Wenger made an unfortunate choice of supporters to illustrate a point.

Arsene Wenger made an unfortunate choice of supporters to illustrate a point.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called upon fans to show their support at the Emirates tomorrow against Hull City – but risked the wrath of many by suggesting they should follow deadly North London rivals Spurs supporters in ‘getting behind the team’.

With the Gunners now 12 points behind leaders Chelsea – who cruised to a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge against the Frenchman’s faltering side on Saturday – and facing resurgent visitors in tomorrow’s early game, Wenger suggested Arsenal fans should be ‘united’.

Unfortunately for many fans the Frenchman chose to highlight their bitter rivals’ supporters to make his point.

He said: “You have Tottenham – and everyone is behind their team and we have to do the same.

“Even if we have had two disappointing results I want the fans to be behind the team.

“Our fans have been consistent and have a high level of expectation as I have as well – but I don’t feel you can be a fan until last Tuesday and then not be behind the team any more. It does not make sense,”

Arsenal, who sit in fourth place after back-to-back league defeats by Chelsea and Watford face third from bottom Hull City at on Saturday.

Head coach Marco Silva, who has been impressive since assuming the job from Mike Phelan last month, has seen his new team pick up seven points from his four Premier League games in charge – as many as the Humberside outfit has gained in their previous 18 games.

But Wenger insists his side can still challenge for the title adding: “We are in a fight and we have to be united or we have no chance.

“It is never over.

“We’re all in a pack which is very tight and the fight for every position is massive – maybe even more so this season.”

