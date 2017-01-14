Search

Advanced search

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

07:16 16 January 2017

A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

PA Wire/PA Images

Midway through a hard-fought first half at the Liberty Stadium a rainbow appeared. Not just any rainbow, one of those glorious technicolour efforts which make you feel warm inside.

Comment

It actually looked as if one end appeared to finish in the away section where the loyal and vociferous travelling support was located – even if one wag suggested Arsene Wenger wouldn’t spend the crock of gold during this transfer window anyway.

But the colourful apparition only served to momentarily distract eyes from what was a hugely impressive opening 45 minutes in Paul Clement’s tenure as Swansea City head coach.

The question at half-time after Arsenal edged ahead through another important Olivier Giroud goal – making it nine in nine and 11 in total – was whether Swansea could keep up their intensity and knock their more gilded visitors off their stride.

Three second half goals to make it a 4-0 rout proved Clement’s team simply couldn’t sustain their intensity. And we all know teams that lack confidence never get the rub of the green when their luck is out.

But even if two of the goals were fortuitous, it was still an efficient performance from the Gunners as they made it 27 league strikes away from home.

Was it really only four years ago that a buoyant Swans team walked away from Valencia’s imposing Mestalla Stadium with an unlikely win against one of the giants of Spanish football in the Europa League?

If a week is a long time in the game, then four years is an eternity. One thing that doesn’t change is the fact that a team from this proud working-class city always give their London visitors a tough match.

And so it was with the home team, fired up by the arrival of a new manager, the highly regarded Clement – who Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League opponents Bayern Munich agreed to release from his role as Carlo Ancelotti’s number two.

In the years laden with a League Cup triumph and Europeans trips, the Swans were renowned for their work-rate and intensity of their pressing.

However, the instability brought on by a number of changes of management, and a lack of a coherent strategy – on and off the pitch – has led to a far more laissez-faire approach.

It was clear in the early stages that Clement has already convinced his charges of the benefits of hard work in closing down the opposition.

And when the opponents are Arsenal, it tends to lead to a more attacking ethos. If you add good technique and impressive movement to the home side’s armoury, it was no wonder Wenger’s men were under the cosh in the early stages.

But the Gunners knuckled down and ultimately their quality showed. Was it because they realised a defeat, or even a draw in south Wales would have effectively ended their underwhelming argument as title contenders? It was difficult to tell what was more impressive from Arsenal – their refusal to buckle under intense pressure in the first period, or their second half power-play.

The year rolls on, with pivotal moments still to come. The memory of the 4-0 victory at Swansea – as satisfying and easy on the eye as the first half rainbow over the Liberty – will be soon be saved in the file ‘four-goal victories during the 2016/17 season’.

But in terms of continuing to cling to the coat tails of the title challengers its importance cannot be underestimated – even if come May the joy and satisfaction gained from this win may prove as fleeting as that rainbow.

Follow me on Twitter @laythy29

Keywords: Olivier Giroud Europa League Champions League Swansea London Swansea City

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Francis hat-trick ensures Hendon make a winning start to 2017

14:01
Dave Francis scored three of Hendon's four tries. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Dave Francis scored a second-half hat-trick as Hendon triumphed 29-15 away against mid-table rivals Saracens Amateurs, banking a bonus point and moving 11 points clear of the Herts/Middlesex Division One relegation zone.

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

07:16 Layth Yousif
A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Midway through a hard-fought first half at the Liberty Stadium a rainbow appeared. Not just any rainbow, one of those glorious technicolour efforts which make you feel warm inside.

Wenger: There is no problem with ‘good guy’ Alexis Sanchez as he plays down talk of rift with star striker

Yesterday, 12:24 Layth Yousif at Liberty Stadium
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Arsene Wenger played down reports of a bust-up with Arsenal’s in-form forward Alexis Sanchez during his side’s impressive 4-0 win at Swansea City.

Arsene Wenger confirms Olivier Giroud sustains ankle injury during Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Swansea City

Yesterday, 11:46 Layth Yousif from Liberty Stadium
Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal's Olivier Giroud sustained an ankle injury

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted in-form striker Olivier Giroud suffered an ankle injury during his team’s impressive 4-0 win over Swansea.

Arsenal quality shines through in victory at Swansea

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Layth Yousif at Liberty Stadium
Alex Iwobi (centre) celebrates Arsenal's second goal at Swansea with Olivier Giroud

Arsenal eased to a 4-0 victory against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium with goals from Olivier Giroud, Alex Iwobi (2), and Alexis Sanchez.

Spurs boss admits Vincent Janssen is in a difficult period but insists: I’m not concerned

Friday, January 13, 2017 Ben Pearce
Vincent Janssen

Mauricio Pochettino admits summer signing Vincent Janssen is enduring a difficult period and was downcast after his latest outing against Aston Villa – but the Tottenham manager insists he is unconcerned by the striker’s struggles.

Spurs boss: We must show we have learned from our last meeting with West Brom

Thursday, January 12, 2017 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Saturday’s clash against West Bromwich Albion gives Tottenham an opportunity to show they have learned from the dip that followed their home win over Manchester City earlier in the season.

Saracens’ Richard Wigglesworth fears new rules will cause uproar in a crucial match

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth. Picture: PA

Saracens’ Richard Wigglesworth fears it is only a matter of time before an accidental sending-off defines a crucial game following the tougher sanctions introduced by World Rugby surrounding high tackles.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Scans show Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen has suffered knee ligament injury

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Spurs boss admits Vincent Janssen is in a difficult period but insists: I’m not concerned

Vincent Janssen

Breen hails Hampstead’s strength in depth as Wood quickly makes his mark

Francis hat-trick ensures Hendon make a winning start to 2017

Dave Francis scored three of Hendon's four tries. Picture: Paolo Minoli
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now