Arsenal see off Crystal Palace to go third

17:53 01 January 2017

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring the opening goal against Crystal Palace

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring the opening goal against Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

Olivier Giroud’s stunning volley lit up Emirates Stadium as Arsenal comfortably beat struggling Palace to reclaim third place in the Premier League.

The French striker stole between two defenders to meet a cross from Alexis Sanchez with his trailing leg and send the ball rocketing into the Eagles net.

It was Giroud’s second goal in successive starts and set the tone for the Gunners to collect three points and move back above Tottenham in the table.

Arsenal took command of the game immediately and Giroud might have put them ahead early on, failing to apply the finishing touch to Nacho Monreal’s tantalising low cross.

Sanchez fired just wide on the turn, while Iwobi also went close after a one-two with Lucas Perez – but it was the Spaniard who began the move that resulted in the Gunners’ opening goal on 17 minutes.

Sliding in to intercept a stray Palace pass, Perez initiated a six-man move that culminated in Giroud’s breathtaking strike beyond a stunned Wayne Hennessey.

The Palace goalkeeper did well to thwart Sanchez twice before half-time, while Mohamed Elneny might also have increased his side’s lead against their hapless visitors.

Arsenal did double their advantage 11 minutes into the second half when James Tomkins sliced Monreal’s cross up in the air and Iwobi did well to direct his header into the far corner despite Joel Ward’s efforts to keep it out.

Petr Cech had been a virtual spectator up to that point – but the Gunners’ keeper was belatedly called into action to block a header from Christian Benteke.

Andros Townsend also tested Cech with a powerful drive from distance, but that was about as good as it got for the relegation-threatened south Londoners.

Arsenal had the luxury of ringing the changes in the final 20 minutes and two of the replacements, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, missed opportunities to add some gloss to the scoreline.

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Elneny (Coquelin 72); Perez (Ramsey 72), Iwobi (Oxlade-Chamberlain 77), Sanchez; Giroud.

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger unhappy with fixture schedule

33 minutes ago Ben Kosky
Alex Iwobi (right) heads Arsenal's second goal in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Arsene Wenger has hit out at the festive fixture schedule that will force Arsenal to play twice in three days to meet TV commitments.

Arsenal see off Crystal Palace to go third

17:53 Ben Kosky
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring the opening goal against Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 4-1 victory at Watford

15:56 Ben Pearce at Vicarage Road
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (left) and Harry Kane applaud the fans after their 4-1 win at Watford

Harry Kane and Dele Alli both struck twice as Tottenham triumphed 4-1 away against Watford in a repeat of Wednesday’s scoreline at Southampton. Here are five talking points.

Spurs boss: Dele Alli has done well to keep scoring despite becoming a marked man

Friday, December 30, 2016 Ben Pearce
Dele Alli (right) scored twice against Southampton on Wednesday, taking his tally to 16 goals in his first 50 Premier League appearances. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says it is highly impressive that Dele Alli has improved his goalscoring contribution this season despite losing the element of surprise and becoming a marked man.

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld set to return at Watford after recovering from virus

Friday, December 30, 2016 Ben Pearce
Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld is in line to return against Watford on New Year's Day. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mauricio Pochettino says Toby Alderweireld has recovered from his virus – and the Tottenham manager has stressed he did not mislead fans about the Belgian’s availability against Southampton.

Spurs star Harry Kane: Chelsea’s form means there’s little margin for error - and the next week is key

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Ben Pearce
Harry Kane celebrates after putting Tottenham ahead at Southampton on Wednesday night. Picture: PA

Harry Kane says Chelsea’s 12-match winning run in the Premier League has left the chasing pack with little room for error – and the Tottenham striker feels the next week will be crucial in Spurs’ bid to catch the leaders.

Arsenal youngster hails the influence of God on his pledging career

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Sean Gallagher
Arsenal defender Tafari Moore is currently on a season-long loan at Eredivisie side FC Utrech

Former Brent district player Tafari Moore says that without the influence of God he wouldn’t have got to where he is today in football.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 4-1 victory at Southampton

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Ben Pearce at St Mary’s Stadium
Tottenham's Dele Alli (left), who scored his side's first and last goals, is fouled by Nathan Redmond and wins a penalty, which was missed by Harry Kane. Picture: PA

Tottenham fell behind inside the opening two minutes at Southampton but battled back to win 4-1 against their 10-man hosts after two goals from Dele Alli and further efforts from Harry Kane and substitute Heung-Min Son. Here are five talking points.

