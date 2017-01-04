Search

Advanced search

Arsenal midfielder facing injury setback after 3-3 draw at Bournemouth

12:10 04 January 2017

Francis Coquelin, Arsenal

Francis Coquelin, Arsenal

EMPICS Sport

Francis Coquelin could be facing a spell on the sidelines after limping off with a hamstring problem in Arsenal’s 3-3 draw at Bournemouth.

Comment

The French midfielder, who lasted just under half an hour of Tuesday’s game at Dean Court, was due to undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury.

Last season a similar problem ruled Coquelin out for three months – and any lengthy absence would leave the Gunners short of defensive midfield options, with Mohamed Elneny away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said after the game: “It is too early to tell how serious Coquelin’s injury is. We will have to wait 48 hours for the scan and the result.

“But usually when he sits down and comes off it’s not such good news. If it’s just tiredness he will try to play on but he didn’t even try to play again.”

The Gunners seemed set for their third defeat in five games after falling three goals behind, with Charlie Daniels putting Bournemouth ahead before Callum Wilson doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

Ryan Fraser added the home side’s third goal early in the second half – but Alexis Sanchez reduced the deficit 20 minutes from time and Lucas Perez then made it 3-2.

The Cherries went down to 10 men when captain Simon Francis was red-carded for a foul on Aaron Ramsey – and Olivier Giroud then glanced in Granit Xhaka’s cross to salvage a point in injury-time. Wenger felt fatigue was a factor in his side’s poor start to the contest at Dean Court, which came barely 48 hours after their 2-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

And the Arsenal boss reiterated his criticism of the Premier League’s uneven fixture schedule around the Christmas and new year period, which afforded the Cherries an extra day’s rest.

“We had three or four players that we had to wait until the warm-up to see if they could play,” said Wenger.

“Hector Bellerin had a knock. He was uncertain to play, and that’s the problem with only 48 hours [between games] – you have to play some players again.

“Laurent Koscielny too, and we had Gabriel, who we didn’t start in the end. And then I didn’t start Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain because I didn’t take a gamble – I didn’t know who we’d have to take off.

“This complicates the job a lot, but we have to shut up and cope with it. I’m ready to play tomorrow again as long as we play against an opponent who has played today as well – that is what I call fair.

“We have to play when we are told to play. But we want to play against teams in the same time of rest and preparation as we have.”

Arsenal begin their FA Cup campaign on Saturday when they travel to Preston North End in the third round (5.30pm).

Keywords: Francis Coquelin Arsene Wenger Olivier Giroud Alexis Sanchez Laurent Koscielny Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Hector Bellerin Premier League Africa

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Aurel Sinko-Uribe wins Highgate Harriers’ Bottomists Trophy race at Hampstead Heath

31 minutes ago
Highgate Harriers' Aurel Sinko-Uribe (right) receives the annual Bottomists Trophy from Pam Fosbrook

Highgate Harriers’ Under-20 athlete Aurel Sinko-Uribe was victorious in the club’s annual Bottomists Trophy race at Hampstead Heath.

Arsenal midfielder facing injury setback after 3-3 draw at Bournemouth

12:10
Francis Coquelin, Arsenal

Francis Coquelin could be facing a spell on the sidelines after limping off with a hamstring problem in Arsenal’s 3-3 draw at Bournemouth.

Late Giroud equaliser sees Arsenal gain share of the spoils after incredible comeback to draw 3-3 with impressive Bournemouth

Yesterday, 21:49 Layth Yousif at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

An incredible football match on the south coast tonight saw Arsenal pull back a three goal deficit to draw 3-3 against Bournemouth.

Hendon are on a six-match losing run but McCann sees positive signs against Dulwich Hamlet

Yesterday, 18:28
Hendon manager Gary McCann. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Hendon are on a six-match losing run after suffering two more defeats at the turn of the year – but manager Gary McCann feels his side can draw some confidence from Monday’s game against Dulwich Hamlet.

Owen Farrell’s match-winning display at Leicester bodes well for Saracens in 2017

Yesterday, 14:38 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' Owen Farrell scores his try at Leicester on New Year's Day. Picture: PA

Owen Farrell has never been one to shy away from the spotlight in the most important matches – and he proved again that he is a big-game player at Leicester on New Year’s Day.

Hills hopes Spurs Ladies can pick up where they left off after ‘dream’ first half of the season

Yesterday, 14:30 Khalid Karimullah
Spurs Ladies manager Karen Hills (right) with strength and conditioning coach Anton Blackwood. Picture: wusphotography.com

Manager Karen Hills says Spurs Ladies’ first half of the season was a dream come true – and she is determined to turn the team’s momentum into tangible success in 2017.

Harry Kane: Spurs are determined to stop Chelsea from equalling Arsenal’s record

Yesterday, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Harry Kane (right) tries to get away from Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta during Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge in November. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Harry Kane says Tottenham are determined to stop London rivals Chelsea from equalling Arsenal’s record of 14 consecutive Premier League victories when they host the league leaders tomorrow night.

Kieran Trippier: I knew I had to make an impact for Spurs at Watford

Mon, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Kieran Trippier set up two of Tottenham's four goals at Watford on Sunday. Picture: PA

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier says it was important he seized his chance against Watford yesterday, given the fine form of his team-mate and rival Kyle Walker.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Harry Kane: Spurs are determined to stop Chelsea from equalling Arsenal’s record

Harry Kane (right) tries to get away from Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta during Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge in November. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Kieran Trippier: I knew I had to make an impact for Spurs at Watford

Kieran Trippier set up two of Tottenham's four goals at Watford on Sunday. Picture: PA

Hills hopes Spurs Ladies can pick up where they left off after ‘dream’ first half of the season

Spurs Ladies manager Karen Hills (right) with strength and conditioning coach Anton Blackwood. Picture: wusphotography.com

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 4-1 victory at Watford

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (left) and Harry Kane applaud the fans after their 4-1 win at Watford

Erik Lamela could make his Tottenham return against Southampton after Christmas

Tottenham's Erik Lamela
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now