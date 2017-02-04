Search

Advanced search

Amoros says Spurs Ladies have no fear after reaching fourth round of Women’s FA Cup

15:55 08 February 2017

Khalid Karimullah

Juan Amoros hugs Lucia Leon while Josie Green (right) also joins in with the celebrations. Picture: Anthony Greenwood/www.kipax.com

Juan Amoros hugs Lucia Leon while Josie Green (right) also joins in with the celebrations. Picture: Anthony Greenwood/www.kipax.com

Archant

Head coach Juan Amoros says Spurs Ladies go into the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup with no fear after triumphing away against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Comment

Blackburn, who lie top of the Premier League Northern Division, were unbeaten at the start of the weekend and initially took the lead through England Under-17 international Ella Toone.

But Bianca Baptiste levelled for Tottenham, who sit second in the Southern Division, and then struck a sublime 93rd-minute winner.

The Lilywhites have now won 21 of their 22 matches in all competitions this season, drawing the other, and they will take on Women’s Super League Two outfit Brighton & Hove Albion in the next round of the cup.

“We’re not afraid of anyone,” said Amoros. “We’ll try to play the game that we will enjoy and let’s see what happens. It’s a competition for dreams.

“Everyone inside the changing room was buzzing and it was a fantastic weekend. Karen [Hills, the manager] and all the people behind the scenes, they’ve worked really hard to make sure that we got everything planned for the game.

“We came up against tough opposition, our records were very similar, and of course we had the disadvantage of having to travel and play away.

“All the girls battled extremely hard and now they just need to be happy and enjoy what they deserve, which is a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“B will get the credit and we know that in football the person that’s scoring the goals – especially when you score the kind of goal that she did in the 93rd minute to win the game - is going to be the one getting all the highlights.

“But if you look at it, Wendy [Martin] came back on after getting a knock on her head to flick the ball to Bianca, just to play her bit. So did all the other 14 or 15 people that were on the pitch - there was no-one that didn’t put herself on the line.

“We talked before the game about suffering for each other, working hard for each other - that when somebody isn’t able to cover a certain area, you get there for them. Bianca gets the credit but all of them massively deserve it.”

Amoros continued: “I think [the early goal we conceded] was just a mistake. The pitch was a little bit slippery, we couldn’t really clear it and then the goal came. But they didn’t really have clear-cut chances until a couple at the end of the game.

“We controlled them, we knew who their main players were and I thought the defenders did fantastically well. Everyone was supporting to stop them and to stop the service into them.

“They kept probably the two best strikers probably in the Northern League - with 15 and 16 goals – quiet.

“I think our three-week break [before the match] was obviously something that affected us in terms of the competition, but we kept working really hard.”

Spurs return to league action on Sunday with a home game against Lewes, and they will be aiming to overtake leaders Cardiff, who have the slimmest of advantages in the table – a solitary goal on goal difference.

“We need to look forward and keep winning the next game, because you are always judged on the last game you played,” said Amoros.

“Not only that, we want to be on top – there are teams in the league that are getting results and chasing us and we just need to make sure that next week we go again.

“We have to work really hard to try to beat Lewes, so for us it’s not about what we’ve done, it’s about what we have to do in the future.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Years of hard work are paying off now, says Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou

17 minutes ago Ben Pearce
Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou. Pic: Tony Gay

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou says the club are reaping the rewards of years of hard work as they bid for promotion in Ryman League Division One North.

Amoros says Spurs Ladies have no fear after reaching fourth round of Women’s FA Cup

25 minutes ago Khalid Karimullah
Juan Amoros hugs Lucia Leon while Josie Green (right) also joins in with the celebrations. Picture: Anthony Greenwood/www.kipax.com

Head coach Juan Amoros says Spurs Ladies go into the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup with no fear after triumphing away against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

McEver wins 10 of Camden Swiss Cottage’s 29 medals at Middlesex County Age Group Championships

29 minutes ago
Camden Swiss Cottage's individual medallists

Ella McEver contributed 10 medals towards Camden Swiss Cottage’s tally of 29, including six golds, as the club’s younger swimmers excelled at the Middlesex County Age Group Championships.

Saracens’ young stars show they need not fear Leicester in Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final rematch

Yesterday, 12:32 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens fly-half Tom Whiteley is the second-highest points scorer in this seasons Anglo-Welsh Cup. Picture: Matt Impey/Wiredphotos

Saracens edged a step closer to defending their Anglo-Welsh Cup crown following their bonus-point 29-20 victory over Leicester Tigers at Allianz Park on Sunday – and the same two sides will face each other on the same field in next month’s semi-finals.

Tin-Tin Ho defeats second seed en route to last-16 place at inaugural European Under-21 Championships

Mon, 14:37
Tin-Tin Ho

Paddington’s Tin-Tin Ho defeated the second seed on her way to the last 16 at the inaugural European Under-21 Championships.

Harry Kane vows Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea after victory over Middlesbrough

Mon, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Tottenham's matchwinner Harry Kane applauds the home fans after Tottenham's victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: PA

Harry Kane says Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea and ensure the Premier League leaders don’t get a simple stroll to the finish line.

Predictable defeat at Chelsea underlines how Arsenal are stagnating under Arsene Wenger

Mon, 07:11 Ben Kosky
Arsenal substitute Danny Welbeck (left) battles for the ball with Chelsea's Nemanja Matic

There were no celebrations, flamboyant or otherwise, from Cesc Fabregas after his goal had hammered a final nail into Arsenal’s coffin at Stamford Bridge.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Ben Pearce at White Hart Lane
Harry Kane scores the decisive goal from the penalty spot. Picture: PA

Harry Kane scored a second-half penalty as Tottenham beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at White Hart Lane, capitalising on Arsenal and Liverpool’s defeats. Here are five talking points.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Harry Kane vows Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea after victory over Middlesbrough

Tottenham's matchwinner Harry Kane applauds the home fans after Tottenham's victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: PA

Saracens’ young stars show they need not fear Leicester in Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final rematch

Saracens fly-half Tom Whiteley is the second-highest points scorer in this seasons Anglo-Welsh Cup. Picture: Matt Impey/Wiredphotos

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Predictable defeat at Chelsea underlines how Arsenal are stagnating under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal substitute Danny Welbeck (left) battles for the ball with Chelsea's Nemanja Matic

Belsize Park are in uncharted territory after promotion to London leagues

Belsize Park gear up for the new season with a hard-hitting training session. Pic: Kully Khella
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now