Amoros says Spurs Ladies have no fear after reaching fourth round of Women’s FA Cup

Juan Amoros hugs Lucia Leon while Josie Green (right) also joins in with the celebrations. Picture: Anthony Greenwood/www.kipax.com Archant

Head coach Juan Amoros says Spurs Ladies go into the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup with no fear after triumphing away against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Blackburn, who lie top of the Premier League Northern Division, were unbeaten at the start of the weekend and initially took the lead through England Under-17 international Ella Toone.

But Bianca Baptiste levelled for Tottenham, who sit second in the Southern Division, and then struck a sublime 93rd-minute winner.

The Lilywhites have now won 21 of their 22 matches in all competitions this season, drawing the other, and they will take on Women’s Super League Two outfit Brighton & Hove Albion in the next round of the cup.

“We’re not afraid of anyone,” said Amoros. “We’ll try to play the game that we will enjoy and let’s see what happens. It’s a competition for dreams.

“Everyone inside the changing room was buzzing and it was a fantastic weekend. Karen [Hills, the manager] and all the people behind the scenes, they’ve worked really hard to make sure that we got everything planned for the game.

“We came up against tough opposition, our records were very similar, and of course we had the disadvantage of having to travel and play away.

“All the girls battled extremely hard and now they just need to be happy and enjoy what they deserve, which is a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“B will get the credit and we know that in football the person that’s scoring the goals – especially when you score the kind of goal that she did in the 93rd minute to win the game - is going to be the one getting all the highlights.

“But if you look at it, Wendy [Martin] came back on after getting a knock on her head to flick the ball to Bianca, just to play her bit. So did all the other 14 or 15 people that were on the pitch - there was no-one that didn’t put herself on the line.

“We talked before the game about suffering for each other, working hard for each other - that when somebody isn’t able to cover a certain area, you get there for them. Bianca gets the credit but all of them massively deserve it.”

Amoros continued: “I think [the early goal we conceded] was just a mistake. The pitch was a little bit slippery, we couldn’t really clear it and then the goal came. But they didn’t really have clear-cut chances until a couple at the end of the game.

“We controlled them, we knew who their main players were and I thought the defenders did fantastically well. Everyone was supporting to stop them and to stop the service into them.

“They kept probably the two best strikers probably in the Northern League - with 15 and 16 goals – quiet.

“I think our three-week break [before the match] was obviously something that affected us in terms of the competition, but we kept working really hard.”

Spurs return to league action on Sunday with a home game against Lewes, and they will be aiming to overtake leaders Cardiff, who have the slimmest of advantages in the table – a solitary goal on goal difference.

“We need to look forward and keep winning the next game, because you are always judged on the last game you played,” said Amoros.

“Not only that, we want to be on top – there are teams in the league that are getting results and chasing us and we just need to make sure that next week we go again.

“We have to work really hard to try to beat Lewes, so for us it’s not about what we’ve done, it’s about what we have to do in the future.”