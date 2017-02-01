Search

Abrahams’ stunning strike seals derby victory for Wingate over Hendon

16:37 01 February 2017

Wingate celebrate Tanasheh Abrahams' 40-yard winner. Picture: David Stevens

Tanasheh Abrahams’ stunning 40-yard volley secured a 1-0 derby victory for play-off contenders Wingate & Finchley as they triumphed away against their struggling local rivals Hendon in the Ryman League Premier Division on Saturday.

With just three minutes left in the first period, Abrahams won a challenge just inside his opponents’ half and, spotting Dons goalkeeper Berkley Laurencin off his line, sent a dipping volley looping over the home side’s custodian to spark jubilant celebrations among the away fans.

With Shane Gore producing a few crucial point-blank saves at the other end, Wingate departed with the three points – and they went on to grab a dramatic 2-1 win away at Kingstonian on Monday night, with Ben Pattie scoring a last-minute free kick.

Keith Rowland’s Blues have now won their last six successive league games and lie sixth in the table – one point outside the play-off spots.

Hendon, on the other hand, have dropped into the bottom two and lie one point off the foot of the table.

The Greens forced the first save at Silver Jubilee Park at the weekend, with Gore fending away Reis Stanislaus’ free kick, while at the other end Rob Laney prodded straight at Laurencin after a Steve Wales set piece.

Former Wingate man Karl Oliyide had a good chance to open the scoring for Hendon but ran the ball out of play after rounding Gore – and a quiet spell then followed before the moment of the match, as Abrahams took aim from distance and watched his audacious effort nestle in the back of the net.

Buoyed by Abrahams’ brilliance, Wingate started the second half well and Spencer McCall – formerly of Hendon – curled a free kick just over, while Laurencin also had to push a Sean Cronin effort around his post 14 minutes from time.

Gore produced heroics in the 82nd minute, maintaining the Blues’ lead by denying Oliyide inside the six-yard box, and the visitors held on to complete the double over their arch-rivals.

There was further cause for celebration on Monday as Rowland’s side triumphed at Kingstonian, extending their unbeaten run to 12 matches in all competitions.

Laney put Wingate ahead and, although the hosts levelled before the break, Pattie found the net with a free kick in the final seconds.

Meanwhile, Haringey Borough also continued their bid for a play-off spot with a 4-0 home win over Phoenix Sports in Division One North on Saturday.

Adrian Markus and Ralston Gabriel both struck twice for Borough, who lie four points outside the top five places.

