Search

Advanced search

Young duo get summer contracts with Middlesex

PUBLISHED: 21:00 04 April 2017

Middlesex have signed two of the club's most promising youngsters to summer contracts.

Middlesex have signed two of the club's most promising youngsters to summer contracts.

Archant

Middlesex Cricket have announced that Tom Lace and Arthur Godsal have signed summer contracts with the club.

Comment

The pair are both products of the Middlesex youth system, having been involved in age group cricket since the age of 10, with both players graduating through the Middlesex Academy programme.

Lace made his second XI Championship debut in June 2015, aged 17, and impressed with some fine performances last season including a maiden Middlesex hundred at Kidderminster against Worcestershire seconds.

Godsal’s Middlesex Second XI Championship debut came in July 2013, aged just 15, and consistent performances at this level earned him a deserved call up to the England U19 touring party to India this winter, where he made his test debut in Nagpur and ODI debut in Mumbai.

Middlesex’s director of youth cricket, Alan Coleman, said: “I’m delighted that both Tom and Arthur’s hard work has been recognised by the club for the coming season.

“It’s great for the club that the two boys have come through the youth pathway from the age of 10, and huge thanks is due to all those who have helped them to develop into the talented young players they are.”

Managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said: “At the moment we are fortunate to have a number of talented young cricketers in our system and these deals will allow Arthur and Tom to commit to cricket for the summer months. On the back of this it is hoped their development will advance at a faster rate.”

Lace said: “I’m delighted to receive a summer contract with Middlesex Cricket, a club I have been proudly representing since I was 10 years old. I have been given a great opportunity and can’t wait to see what this year holds.”

Godsal added: “I’ve always wanted to play for Middlesex since I joined the club as an U11. I am so excited to be given this opportunity.”

Keywords: India

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Comment: Saracens look the real deal as Glasgow are brushed aside in Europe

Yesterday, 18:00 Comment by Aaron Tillyer

Reigning champions Saracens made it 16 games unbeaten in the European Champions Cup after brushing aside Glasgow Warriors 38-13 in the quarter final at Allianz Park on Sunday.

Tottenham Ladies ready for first tilt at silverware after ‘fantastic’ performance against Coventry

Yesterday, 16:23 Neil Metcalfe

Karen Hills wants her Tottenham Hotspur Ladies to continue playing their fast-tempo football – as she eyes the first shot at silverware.

Young duo get summer contracts with Middlesex

Yesterday, 21:00 Neil Metcalfe

Middlesex Cricket have announced that Tom Lace and Arthur Godsal have signed summer contracts with the club.

Wallaby lock Will Skelton to re-join Saracens

Yesterday, 13:26 Neil Metcalfe

Australian international Will Skelton will re-join Saracens on a permanent deal after impressing at Allianz Park earlier in the season.

Skolars beaten by late try

Yesterday, 13:14 Andrew Jackson

League One Cup quarter-final: Oxford 24 London Skolars 20

Consistency the key for Hendon if they are to emulate Old Streetonians next season

Yesterday, 11:43 Neil Metcalfe

Hendon Rugby Club already know what it will take if they are to be the ones celebrating promotion next season – consistency.

Rifat’s goal keeps play-off hopes alive for Wingate & Finchley and sends Grays Athletic down

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Gerlis

Ahmet Rifat’s solitary goal was enough to see Wingate & Finchley to their first win in five games – and confirm relegation for Grays Athletic.

Dramatic finish gives UCSOB hope ahead of last day showdown

Mon, 18:00 Neil Metcalfe

Despite falling to a 44-22 defeat at home to Barnet Elizabethans, two tries in the final two minutes gave UCS Old Boys what could prove to be a vital bonus point in their battle to beat the drop.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

‘Oh Rocky Rocky,’ a tribute to Arsenal icon David Rocastle

Comment: Saracens look the real deal as Glasgow are brushed aside in Europe

Hampstead’s ZFW fencers hold their own in huge international tournament

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now