Young duo get summer contracts with Middlesex

Middlesex have signed two of the club's most promising youngsters to summer contracts. Archant

Middlesex Cricket have announced that Tom Lace and Arthur Godsal have signed summer contracts with the club.

The pair are both products of the Middlesex youth system, having been involved in age group cricket since the age of 10, with both players graduating through the Middlesex Academy programme.

Lace made his second XI Championship debut in June 2015, aged 17, and impressed with some fine performances last season including a maiden Middlesex hundred at Kidderminster against Worcestershire seconds.

Godsal’s Middlesex Second XI Championship debut came in July 2013, aged just 15, and consistent performances at this level earned him a deserved call up to the England U19 touring party to India this winter, where he made his test debut in Nagpur and ODI debut in Mumbai.

Middlesex’s director of youth cricket, Alan Coleman, said: “I’m delighted that both Tom and Arthur’s hard work has been recognised by the club for the coming season.

“It’s great for the club that the two boys have come through the youth pathway from the age of 10, and huge thanks is due to all those who have helped them to develop into the talented young players they are.”

Managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said: “At the moment we are fortunate to have a number of talented young cricketers in our system and these deals will allow Arthur and Tom to commit to cricket for the summer months. On the back of this it is hoped their development will advance at a faster rate.”

Lace said: “I’m delighted to receive a summer contract with Middlesex Cricket, a club I have been proudly representing since I was 10 years old. I have been given a great opportunity and can’t wait to see what this year holds.”

Godsal added: “I’ve always wanted to play for Middlesex since I joined the club as an U11. I am so excited to be given this opportunity.”