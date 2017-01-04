Search

Aurel Sinko-Uribe wins Highgate Harriers’ Bottomists Trophy race at Hampstead Heath

15:27 04 January 2017

Highgate Harriers' Aurel Sinko-Uribe (right) receives the annual Bottomists Trophy from Pam Fosbrook

Highgate Harriers' Aurel Sinko-Uribe (right) receives the annual Bottomists Trophy from Pam Fosbrook

Archant

Archant

Highgate Harriers’ Under-20 athlete Aurel Sinko-Uribe was victorious in the club’s annual Bottomists Trophy race at Hampstead Heath.

Sinko-Uribe, who has also represented the Middlesex cross-country team, was first home among an impressive field of 56 runners, clocking a time of 16 minutes 26 seconds.

Second place went to Under-17 runner Isaac Adni, who finished just two seconds behind the winner, while Abel Sinko-Uribe came third in a time of 16:38.

Charles Addison, a former British Students Championship runner-up, finished fourth (18:20) in the annual event which was established by the late Highgate stalwart Ted Fosbrook.

Fosbrook’s widow Pam presented the trophy to the winner.

Nina Halpenny was the first woman to cross the line, finishing sixth in a time of 18:41, with club coach Kate Jenrick following her home in 18:55.

Meanwhile, Highgate’s Marcus Green shaved 21 seconds off his best 5k road time with a fine performance in the Serpentine RC ‘Last Friday in the Month’ race. Green, who finished 21st out of 176 runners, recorded a time of 16:35.

