Top 3 properties to rent or buy in Camden Town
09:30 12 January 2017
Want to rent or buy in the area? Here are the three best properties currently on the market
There are plenty of reasons to move to Camden Town – see out our area guide for all the best restaurants, bars, cafes, schools and transport tips.
Here are three of the best homes to rent or buy in the area:
Arlington Road, Camden, NW1, £1,195,000
This new two bedroom apartment is part of a development of six individually designed, high specification apartments within a period building. The large living space opens on to a private terrace, study and open plan kitchen.
St Augustine’s Road, Camden, NW1, £510 pw (£2,210 pcm)
Set within a period conversion, this two bedroom raised ground floor apartment features an open plan reception room with full length windows and a fully integrated kitchen. Along with wooden floors and period features the property has plenty of built in storage and a bespoke wet room with under floor heating.
Albert Street, Camden, NW1, £3,395,000
Newly renovated, this five bedroom family home combines period features with bespoke finish. The lower two floors are given over to entertaining space, with bi folding doors opening on to a terrace. There are two formal drawing rooms, a landscaped garden with a summer house, and a principal suite spanning the first floor.
