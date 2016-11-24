Logo

11:03 09 February 2017

Goldschmidt and Howland

Three homes for sale in N10, Muswell Hill

Muswell Hill Area GuideMuswell Hill Area Guide

With its excellent schools and beautiful period homes there is a reason people want to move to Muswell Hill - check out our area guide for all the best independent shops, restaurants and family activities.

Here are three of the best homes currently for sale in N10:

Woodberry Crescent, Muswell Hill, N10, �1,399,950, Tatlers, 020 8444 1771Woodberry Crescent, Muswell Hill, N10, �1,399,950, Tatlers, 020 8444 1771

Woodberry Crescent, Muswell Hill, N10, £1,399,950

This Arts and Crafts style five-bedroom family home has period features throughout its three storeys and a large kitchen / breakfast room leading out on to a landscaped rear garden.

Tatlers, 020 8444 1771

Pinnacle Close, Muswell Hill, N10, £1,995,000, Martyn Gerrard, 0208 444 3388Pinnacle Close, Muswell Hill, N10, £1,995,000, Martyn Gerrard, 0208 444 3388

Pinnacle Close, Muswell Hill, N10, £1,995,000

Only four homes remain in this award winning boutique development with views over London. The four bedroom homes have been finished to a high specification and each has its own internal garage.

Martyn Gerrard, 0208 444 3388

Woodland Rise, Muswell Hill, N10, £2,050,000, Goldschmidt and Howland, 020 8347 2600Woodland Rise, Muswell Hill, N10, £2,050,000, Goldschmidt and Howland, 020 8347 2600

Woodland Rise, Muswell Hill, N10, £2,050,000

A double fronted Victorian house offering 3116 sq ft of accommodation, including five bedrooms, three reception rooms, plus a landscaped rear garden.

Goldschmidt and Howland, 020 8347 2600

Top 3 properties in Muswell Hill

