Top 3 properties in Muswell Hill
11:03 09 February 2017
Goldschmidt and Howland
Three homes for sale in N10, Muswell Hill
With its excellent schools and beautiful period homes there is a reason people want to move to Muswell Hill - check out our area guide for all the best independent shops, restaurants and family activities.
Here are three of the best homes currently for sale in N10:
Woodberry Crescent, Muswell Hill, N10, £1,399,950
This Arts and Crafts style five-bedroom family home has period features throughout its three storeys and a large kitchen / breakfast room leading out on to a landscaped rear garden.
Tatlers, 020 8444 1771
Pinnacle Close, Muswell Hill, N10, £1,995,000
Only four homes remain in this award winning boutique development with views over London. The four bedroom homes have been finished to a high specification and each has its own internal garage.
Martyn Gerrard, 0208 444 3388
Woodland Rise, Muswell Hill, N10, £2,050,000
A double fronted Victorian house offering 3116 sq ft of accommodation, including five bedrooms, three reception rooms, plus a landscaped rear garden.
Goldschmidt and Howland, 020 8347 2600