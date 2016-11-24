Top 3 properties for sale or to rent in Little Venice
09:30 19 January 2017
Aleksandra Laganowska
Want to rent or buy in the area? Here are the three best properties currently for sale or available to rent
Sail on down to Little Venice for waterside living with a difference – see out our area guide for all the best restaurants, bars, cafes, schools and transport tips.
Convinced? Here are three of the best houses to rent or buy in the area: Warwick Avenue, Little Venice, W9, £6,950,000
This seven bedroom house is beautifully presented throughout, combining bespoke specification fittings with classic period detailing. It also benefits from off street parking for three cars and a 68 ft west facing rear garden.
Sutherland Avenue, Little Venice, W9, £1,550,000
Set within a red brick Victorian terraced house, this two double bedroom raised ground floor apartment is in excellent decorative condition retaining many period features including high ceilings, ornate cornicing and detailed plasterwork. It also features a grand open plan kitchen/reception room with a bay window and spiral staircase leading to a galleried/mezzanine study.
Warwick Avenue, Maida Vale, W9, £1,100 pw (£4767 pcm)
A raised ground floor apartment boasting a spacious reception/dining room with high ceilings, separate fully fitted kitchen, principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en-suite bathroom, second double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, single bedroom/study and a shower room. It has a private entrance and off street parking for 2 cars.
Goldschmidt and Howland, Little Venice
47-49 Maida Vale, W9 1SD
g-h.co.uk / 020 7289 6633