Top 3 properties for sale in Dartmouth Park
09:30 02 February 2017
Three houses currently for sale in NW5, Dartmouth Park
With its good schools and roomy Victorian properties this corner of north London is popular for relocating families - check out our area guide to learn all you need to know about the area.
Fancy yourself rubbing shoulders with the celebrity residents of Dartmouth Park? Here are three homes in NW5 that are currently for sale:
Lissenden Gardens, NW5, £1,200,000
Set in a residential enclave backing directly on to Hampstead Heath, this third floor three bedroom mansion apartment features a large dining area and a reception room with views out over the Heath
Woodsome Road, NW5, £2,200,000
A recently refurbished Victorian home with a 27 ft double reception room leading on to an extended kitchen/diner opening on to a low maintenance rear garden via full width doors.
St Albans Road, NW5, £2,550,000
Approached via a private front garden, this three storey semi-detached Edwardian house features high ceilings, period detailing and a sunny conservatory opening on to a south facing garden.
