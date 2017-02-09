Top 3 houses for sale and to rent in Primrose Hill

Princess Road, Primrose Hill, NW1, �1,095,000, Goldschmidt and Howland020 7043 4433 Aleksandra Laganowska

Three properties currently for sale or to rent in NW1 and NW3

With its parkside address and hilltop views there is nowhere quite like Primrose Hill - check out our area guide for all the best independent shops, restaurants and family activities.

Here are three of the best houses currently for sale in NW1 and NW3:

Princess Road, Primrose Hill, NW1, £1,095,000

This two-bedroom first floor apartment sits above the Albert Pub, built circa 1849. Period features blend with modern fittings in a reception room with a dual aspect and curved glass windows.

Whittlebury Mews East, Primrose Hill, NW1, £1,875,000

Part of a new development, this house includes a large kitchen / reception, three bedrooms with en suites, two terraces and a utility room.

Meadowbank, Primrose Hill, NW3, £1,495 pw (£6,478 pcm)

Arranged over three floors, this refurbished modern town house has three reception rooms with wooden floors, a separate kitchen, four double bedrooms and parking for up to three vehicles.

Goldschmidt and Howland

114-118 Parkway, Camden, NW1 7AN

020 7043 4433