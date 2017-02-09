Top 3 houses for sale and to rent in Primrose Hill
09:30 16 February 2017
Aleksandra Laganowska
Three properties currently for sale or to rent in NW1 and NW3
With its parkside address and hilltop views there is nowhere quite like Primrose Hill - check out our area guide for all the best independent shops, restaurants and family activities.
Here are three of the best houses currently for sale in NW1 and NW3:
Princess Road, Primrose Hill, NW1, £1,095,000
This two-bedroom first floor apartment sits above the Albert Pub, built circa 1849. Period features blend with modern fittings in a reception room with a dual aspect and curved glass windows.
Whittlebury Mews East, Primrose Hill, NW1, £1,875,000
Part of a new development, this house includes a large kitchen / reception, three bedrooms with en suites, two terraces and a utility room.
Meadowbank, Primrose Hill, NW3, £1,495 pw (£6,478 pcm)
Arranged over three floors, this refurbished modern town house has three reception rooms with wooden floors, a separate kitchen, four double bedrooms and parking for up to three vehicles.
114-118 Parkway, Camden, NW1 7AN
020 7043 4433