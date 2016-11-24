Other Hampstead and Highgate property news

Six Camden and Haringey home extensions shortlisted for awards These extensions and home improvements in Highgate, Tufnell Park, Queen’s Park, Muswell Hill, and Hornsey have been shortlisted for the NLA Improve, Don’t Move! 2017 awards.

Bishops Avenue care home gets go-ahead for a modern makeover Hammerson House on the notorious Billionaires’ Row is surrounded by multi-million pound properties including the £108,000 per month mansion Heath Hall, which was recently rented by Justin Bieber.

Discover the design pedigree behind this Kensal Rise flat One bed or dead: a home designed by the son of Wayne Hemingway is currently for sale - for just £520,000

The top architecture, design and interiors books to give as gifts this Christmas We’ve picked four of the best books to give the homes and interiors lovers in your life - or to put on your own Christmas wish list

Quick fixes to get your home ready for Christmas guests Festive decor will hide a multitude of sins but you can’t cover up dirty grout or stained worktops with holly. Here are some essential jobs

Property Of The Week: Contemporary Living in Golders Green A stunning new development of 21 two and three bedroom apartments, as well as four three-bedroom duplex apartments, have come to the market through new homes selling agents, Glentree International.

The best Christmas scented candles and home fragrances Ring the bells, deck the halls and... source the smells! Granted, that last one may not be a traditional festive saying, but perhaps it should be – because room fragrance is now regarded as essential for our homes year-round, and Christmas (and the lead up to the holiday) surely shouldn’t be left out.

S.W.A.L.K. Pucker up to save on stamp duty on an Islington flat Seal the deal with a loving kiss this weekend and save £23,500 on a new build flat on Upper Street.

Comment: When it comes to banning tenants fees the devil will be in the detail Estate agent Simon Gerrard is concerned that a ban on letting agent’s fees will have a negative impact on landlords and tenants.

The best books for gardeners in 2016 Ruth Pavey rounds up the most beautiful or useful books to give a gardening enthusiast this Christmas.

Shop of the month: Nostalgic chic at Little Paris Celebrating its seventh birthday this month, Little Paris is Crouch End’s favourite treasure trove for vintage French homewares and carefully sourced new Parisian designs with interior designer-owner Nicolas Peponnet at the helm.

Home truths: how do you decorate for Christmas? In the December edition of home truths Prudence is going full camp whilst India is prepping for a handmade holiday season

New book celebrates Camden’s brutalist architecture - plus a map Brutal buildings from Camden’s golden age of architecture are documented in stunning black and white by photographer Simon Phipps – and handily mapped out in his new book.

Hot properties: our pick of the four most desirable homes on the market This week we’re eyeing up a rental pad that’s seen many footballers pass through its doors and a Belsize Park property that’s ripe for refurbishment.

The 5 best Christmas homes and interiors workshops in Camden Stuck for an original Christmas gift idea? Why not tap into the new trend for workshops and spend some quality time getting down to DIY with your nearest and dearest

Property of the week: Hampstead Garden Suburb new build with an Arts & Crafts twist Set within a private residents’ courtyard with water features, this development comprises six houses and 39 apartments, all designed in the Arts & Crafts Movement style.

Should I put my house in Hampstead or Highgate up for sale in 2017? What with Brexit, stamp duty, changes to non dom tax relief and the stagnating Hampstead property market, is now a good time to try and sell? Aree Rand of Knight Frank Hampstead looks ahead at the property market in Hampstead for 2017.

Hampstead property market drags Camden house prices below £1million Average house prices for Camden homes have fallen below £1million for the first time since January 2015.

Will Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes be the next celebrities to live in Kentish Town? Former Dr Who actress, Jenna Coleman, and her Victoria co-star, Tom Hughes, were spotted viewing a £2million house in the area this weekend.

Lateral Thinking: how this architect gave one a family a whole new home at the same address Come for the extension, stay for the renovation. How Robert Hirschfield Architects helped one family unlock the potential for light and space in their NW11 family home.

Natural Christmas decorations you can make yourself There are so many bits and pieces from the garden you can use to make festive decorations, from Christmas tree clippings as a base for traditional wreaths, to variegated holly with berries, crab apples, poppy seedheads, euonymus and cones. Here’s a step by step guide.

Is now a good time to score a (relative) bargain on luxury new build property? As new research shows sales of super prime London new builds plummeted by more than 80 per cent, is now a good time to get a good deal on a high end home?

Welcome to the ‘measured market’: what’s really going on with Camden property? Transaction levels across London have “fallen of a cliff”. We asked local agents what this means for Hampstead and Highgate - plus their tips for buying in this new ‘measured market’.

Regent’s Park: celebrity homeowners mingle with everyday Londoners in this historic royal park The rich and famous of the likes of Tom Ford and Damien Hirst live behind the wedding cake facades of the Park’s iconic nash terraces, but it’s green spaces, tennis courts and theatre are open to all

Top 3 properties for sale in Regent’s Park Nash architecture, portered blocks and maids quarters come as standard on the Terraces surrounding Regent’s Park

Back it up: why N8 and N10 are going crazy for backland developments All over Crouch End and Muswell Hill people are turning derelict sites into bespoke homes. We get to the bottom of this new trend - and discovers the secret of keeping the neighbours onside.

Hot properties: our pick of the best homes to rent and buy this week From a Pop Art apartment in Primrose Hill to a sweet starter home on Englands Lane, here are the properties that have caught our eye