The top architecture, design and interiors books to give as gifts this Christmas
14:22 20 December 2016
AlexRaths
We’ve picked four of the best books to give the homes and interiors lovers in your life - or to put on your own Christmas wish list
Brutal London
Discover London’s most iconic pieces of Brutalist architecture. Photographer Simon Phipps has documented these striking buildings in an entirely new light. Arranged by borough, the guide includes Camden’s own Brutalist jewels such as the Alexandra Road Estate and the Camden Ambulance Station.
Simon Phipps, £14.99, September Publishing
NW1
In the early 1980s celebrity snapper David Bailey turned his unrivaled eye to documenting the then down and dirty scenes of NW1. This limited edition reprint offers a window to the recent past of what is now one of London’s poshest postcodes. See inside the book here.
David Bailey, £125, HENI Publishing
Spark Joy
In 2011 Marie Kondo burst into messy homes everywhere preaching the gospel of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying. In this follow up book (perfectly timed to capitalise on the post-Christmas clutter guilt) Kondo gives an illustrated room-by-room guide to sorting your stuff, including step-by-step folding tutorials.
Marie Kondo, £10.99, Vermilion
London in Fifty Design Icons: Design Museum Fifty
Director of the Design Museum Deyan Sudjic journeys through the fifty most famous pieces of design that make London the icon that it is. From Camden’s very own Roundhouse to Abbey Road there are plenty of north London sites on the list.
Deyan Sudjic, £12.99, Conran