That’s so 2017: inside the St John’s Wood rental property with the latest in home spa technology
16:38 04 January 2017
Knight Frank
This £20,000 a week home has a home cinema, indoor swimming pool, gym, a Swarovski spa and the hottest in home spa trends - a salt grotto
A house in St John’s Wood equipped with the hottest home spa trend for 2017 is available to rent for £20,000 a week.
The ambassadorial style residence on Avenue Road has a built-in salt grotto as part of its Swarovski spa, gym and indoor pool complex.
Stevie Walmesley, lettings manager of Knight Frank St John’s Wood said: “Taking home beauty rooms to the next level, salt grottos are the latest must have in the luxury lettings market and are set to be huge here in the UK in 2017.”
Salt grottos are used for speleotherapy, a treatment pioneered in Poland in the 1840s by Dr F. Bochkowsky.
The Polish physician noticed that salt miners rarely suffered from respiratory conditions, and patients began flocking to the natural salt grotto in the Bochnia salt mine.
The treatment has become popular in North America in recent years, and several spas across London are beginning to offer the treatment to locals who are ahead of the wellness trend curve.
Spa-goers relax in the temperature and humidity controlled grotto for up to an hour at a time as a dry saline diffuser circulates micro-particles of salt in the air.
Fans of the salty treatment claim it helps to treat conditions such as asthma, eczema, bronchitis and cystic fibrosis, although there are currently no conclusive medical studies on the subject.
When not relaxing in saline style, the new tenants can make the most of the palatial residence, including the wine cellar, home cinema and a west facing garden.
There are seven bedrooms in total, including two bedrooms for staff, and the master suite occupies the entire first floor with separate his and hers dressing areas.
The rental property is decorated in an opulent modern style, with plush flocked fabrics, glittering chandeliers, and glistening grey finishes on every surface.
A garage and off street parking – coveted prizes in inner London boroughs – provide a finishing touch.
At over £80,000 a month it’s one of north London’s most expensive homes for rent, but with such glamorous surroundings and trend-setting facilities you’d rarely want to leave the house so you’d certainly get your monies worth.
Knight Frank St John’s Wood, 020 3627 9585