That’s so 2017: inside the St John’s Wood rental property with the latest in home spa technology

The grand, ambassadorial style residence sits on Avenue Road Knight Frank

This £20,000 a week home has a home cinema, indoor swimming pool, gym, a Swarovski spa and the hottest in home spa trends - a salt grotto

Even the indoor pool is decorated with fashionable tiles in glistening greys Even the indoor pool is decorated with fashionable tiles in glistening greys

A house in St John’s Wood equipped with the hottest home spa trend for 2017 is available to rent for £20,000 a week.

The ambassadorial style residence on Avenue Road has a built-in salt grotto as part of its Swarovski spa, gym and indoor pool complex.

Salt grottos are set to be the hottest wellness spa trend of 2017 Salt grottos are set to be the hottest wellness spa trend of 2017

Stevie Walmesley, lettings manager of Knight Frank St John’s Wood said: “Taking home beauty rooms to the next level, salt grottos are the latest must have in the luxury lettings market and are set to be huge here in the UK in 2017.”

Salt grottos are used for speleotherapy, a treatment pioneered in Poland in the 1840s by Dr F. Bochkowsky.

The Swarovski spa is certainly sparkly The Swarovski spa is certainly sparkly

The Polish physician noticed that salt miners rarely suffered from respiratory conditions, and patients began flocking to the natural salt grotto in the Bochnia salt mine.

The treatment has become popular in North America in recent years, and several spas across London are beginning to offer the treatment to locals who are ahead of the wellness trend curve.

The new tenents can relax in front of the latest films on the plush sofas of the home cinema The new tenents can relax in front of the latest films on the plush sofas of the home cinema

Spa-goers relax in the temperature and humidity controlled grotto for up to an hour at a time as a dry saline diffuser circulates micro-particles of salt in the air.

Fans of the salty treatment claim it helps to treat conditions such as asthma, eczema, bronchitis and cystic fibrosis, although there are currently no conclusive medical studies on the subject.

The dining room with it's imposing black lacquered table seats 14 guests The dining room with it's imposing black lacquered table seats 14 guests

When not relaxing in saline style, the new tenants can make the most of the palatial residence, including the wine cellar, home cinema and a west facing garden.

There are seven bedrooms in total, including two bedrooms for staff, and the master suite occupies the entire first floor with separate his and hers dressing areas.

Don't feel like the dining room? Don't worry, there's even a chandelier in the eat in kitchen Don't feel like the dining room? Don't worry, there's even a chandelier in the eat in kitchen

The rental property is decorated in an opulent modern style, with plush flocked fabrics, glittering chandeliers, and glistening grey finishes on every surface.

A garage and off street parking – coveted prizes in inner London boroughs – provide a finishing touch.

A huge chandelier trails down the sweeping helical staircase A huge chandelier trails down the sweeping helical staircase

At over £80,000 a month it’s one of north London’s most expensive homes for rent, but with such glamorous surroundings and trend-setting facilities you’d rarely want to leave the house so you’d certainly get your monies worth.

Knight Frank St John’s Wood, 020 3627 9585