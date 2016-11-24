Logo

Straight outta Compton: Kelly Hoppen designs interiors for NW8 development

14:11 07 February 2017

A leaf motif design will be overlaid over the interlocking bays of the 10 storey tower

A leaf motif design will be overlaid over the interlocking bays of the 10 storey tower

Regal Homes

Prices start at £1.1 million for this new development in St John’s Wood featuring private roof terraces and signature Kelly Hoppen interiors

Kelly Hoppen has bought her signature style to the 49 apartments

Celebrity interior designer Kelly Hoppen has brought her signature style to a newly launched residential development on Lodge Road, St John’s Wood.

The Compton, from Regal Homes, is set to be a 10 storey tower featuring 49 luxury residential apartments, as well as roof terraces and a state of the art gym.

Mrs Hoppen said: “It is a real pleasure working with Regal Homes on this great project. We always approach development projects with the end client in mind and I’m delighted that we will be able to offer Regal Homes buyers access to this standard of luxury interiors design.”

The South African designer, who has 40 years of design experience under her belt, hand selected items from her own collection for the apartments.

Prices start at �1.1 million, and the three penthouses will come with private roof terracesPrices start at �1.1 million, and the three penthouses will come with private roof terraces

Along with her signature neutral tones and sleek lines, Mrs Hoppen chose textures that will “offer a welcome sanctuary to the busy city life.”

The NW8 tower block, which occupies a prime position by Lord’s Cricket Ground and Regent’s Park, has been designed by Simon Bowden Architects.

A series of interlocking bays covered in a distinctive leaf motif will run vertically up the building, producing a striking silhouette and creating private balcony spaces.

Principal architect Simon Bowden commented:

“The Compton is a truly exciting development, and at Simon Bowden Architects we were passionate about ensuring the desirability of the location was reflected in our exterior design.

“We have created an architecturally striking façade, but one that allows for exquisitely crafted interiors and amenities, all designed with the homeowner in mind.”

The finished development will include 15 one-bedroom apartments, 28 two-bedroom apartments, along with six three-bedroom apartments, including three penthouses with private roof terraces.

Prices start at £1.1 million.

Simon De Friend and Paul Eden, co-founders of Regal Homes, said:

“Our partnerships with Kelly Hoppen and Simon Bowden Architects have created what will be some of London’s most sought-after landmark homes in this prestigious neighbourhood.”

The first apartments are due for completion in 2018.

Knight Frank / 0207 861 5499

Aston Chase /020 7724 4724

Thecomptonnw8.com

