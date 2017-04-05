Logo

Spring 2017 Trendometer: what's hot and what's not in the interiors world this spring?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 April 2017

Glassworks Copper Leaf glass with metallic steel porcelein tiles

Glassworks Copper Leaf glass with metallic steel porcelein tiles

What’s going up and what’s going down in the interiors world as we dust off the cobwebs of winter? Our barometer tells all.

Brass planter with stand, £115, miafleurBrass planter with stand, £115, miafleur

Going Up

Metallics

It’s not something we’d easily admit, but maybe all those pictures of Trump Tower have inadvertently started a new design trend. Metallics are everywhere this spring; from brass claw footed bathtubs to copper light fixtures and splashings of gold on our mugs and coffee pots, metallics add a shine of new art deco to your home.

Plushious Emerald Green Bedspread, £320, The French Bedroom CompanyPlushious Emerald Green Bedspread, £320, The French Bedroom Company

Green

Pantone’s colour of the year, greenery extends to all tones and hues. From dark and ethereal racing green to vibrant and exotic emerald tones, we’ve spotted it in everything from rugs and sofas to living walls and the new Japanese moss ball trend of Kokedama. A reaction to the chaotic kerfuffle of the digital age, perhaps?

Jardin tropical wallpaper, £150, Lime LaceJardin tropical wallpaper, £150, Lime Lace

Club Tropicana

Flamboyance and decadence were just two of the things George Michael will be remembered for, and they are having their way with our furniture this spring. From the vibrancy of Camden resident Luke Edward Hall’s interiors combinations and printed cushions to Robert Allen’s Javanese designs and Nigerian-inspired furniture impresario Yinka Ilori, warmer climes are calling.

Going Down

Hygge is a winter trend, and it's had its dayHygge is a winter trend, and it's had its day

Hygge

Now that winter is over, can we all stop trying to cower to the cosy Scandinavian trend of hygge? We’re all for wintry throws and fireside rugs to soothe us in the winter months, but come spring the Danish obsession with the moody hues of maroon and boysenberry purples become a dampener on a light, airy and welcoming home. Be gone wools and cashmere, let us open the door to light velvets, cool leather and marble.

Distressed, empty and overpriced jam jars are just one hipster trend that needs shunningDistressed, empty and overpriced jam jars are just one hipster trend that needs shunning

Hipster Homewares

In their latest scandal, Waitrose came under fire on social media for selling empty jam jars for 29p more than a full jar of Bonne Maman. Mason jars, exposed lighting, identikit homewares made to look individual but as mass produced as the next thing on the shelf; we’re all for quirky interiors, but paying more for a minimal effort look doesn’t add up. Call us old fashioned, but since we aren’t students any more, we like our wine in a wine glass, not in a tumbler.

Iceberg Basements

Iceberg stock pictureIceberg stock picture

We’re sure Kate and Wills need all that space under the grounds of Kensington Palace, but when creating an iceberg basement wreaks havoc on your road as the diggers move in, we think they’re too much fuss. Extra space is great, but try reorganising what you already have rather than digging up the earth and causing neighbours endless noise, dust and vibrations while you excavate. Not to mention the never-ending domino effect caused by competitive neighbours following suit. Who wants to sit in a room with no windows anyway?

