Logo

Six Camden and Haringey home extensions shortlisted for awards

18:42 21 December 2016

12 Pages Lane by Kirkwood McCarthy. Photographs by David Butler

12 Pages Lane by Kirkwood McCarthy. Photographs by David Butler

David Butler

These extensions and home improvements in Highgate, Tufnell Park, Queen’s Park, Muswell Hill, and Hornsey have been shortlisted for the NLA Improve, Don’t Move! 2017 awards.

Valhalla, Highgate, Denizen Works, Photo Credit: Ben BlossomValhalla, Highgate, Denizen Works, Photo Credit: Ben Blossom

Six homes in north London have been shortlisted for the prestigious Improve, Don’t Move! 2017 awards.

Every year New London Architects pick the very best of London’s extensions and home improvement projects, recognising projects where clients and architects have improvised ingenious ways to re imagine an existing building.

Peter Murray, Chairman of New London Architecture and said:

“As London continues to grow we need to make the best use of land in the capital. Home extensions provide an increase in accommodation that is sympathetic to the surrounding neighbourhood, improve the quality of space of older houses and increase their energy performance.”

Home/Studio Kilburn Lane, Queen�s Park, by Studio McLeodHome/Studio Kilburn Lane, Queen�s Park, by Studio McLeod

This will be the seventh year the awards have been held and it was record breaking one, with 120 entries in the long list whittled down to 24.

With transaction levels at an all time low in Hampstead and Highgate, homeowners are increasingly exploring their options fro staying put with the help of some carefully thought out home improvements.

Why not find some inspiration for your extension (and some architect recommendations) with these six local shortlisted projects:

Clay House, Tufnell Park, by Simon Astridge Architecture WorkshopClay House, Tufnell Park, by Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop

Clay House, Tufnell Park, by Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop

This one bedroom Tufnell Park flat has been “conceived as a series of verbs and actions that occur within the spaces” by Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop.

The Workshop – which eschews all forms of social media – prides themselves on innovative and high specification architectural solutions, specialising in model making to help clients better conceive of the their proposed designs.

simonastridge.com

Harvey Road, Hornsey, by Erbar MattesHarvey Road, Hornsey, by Erbar Mattes

Harvey Road, Hornsey, by Erbar Mattes

This early 20th century mid terrace home in Crouch End has been given a new lease of life with a limewashed brick and glass extension.

Architecture studio Erbar Mattes increased the ground floor living space for the family of four living at the address by adding a kitchen, drawing room and garden room at the rear.

By reversing the layout of the previously front loaded design the family can now take full advantage of the afternoon light.

Harvey Road, Hornsey, by Erbar MattesHarvey Road, Hornsey, by Erbar Mattes

A wall of bi-folding, oak framed glazing with a deep, plushly upholstered seat inset replaced an old bay window, connecting the interior rooms to the garden and creating a comfortable spot for the family to sit with their two young children.

erbarmattes.com

Home/Studio Kilburn Lane, Queen’s Park, by Studio McLeod

Home/Studio Kilburn Lane, Queen�s Park, by Studio McLeodHome/Studio Kilburn Lane, Queen�s Park, by Studio McLeod

This innovative live/work space was originally just the Director of Studio McLeod’s house.

Duncan and Linsay McLeod have created their dream home with an incomparable work life balance (and enviable London commute) by developing a studio at the rear of their property.

Spaces are connected but separate, with cleverly positioned glazing allowing for sneak peeks into the studio and a connection to the outside spaces.

The curved side walls curve up to glazing, which has been inlaid with gold formica and as the light changes throughout the day the colour changes from yellow to blue.

Home/Studio Kilburn Lane, Queen’s Park, by Studio McLeodHome/Studio Kilburn Lane, Queen’s Park, by Studio McLeod

studiomcleod.com

Pages Lane, Muswell Hill, by Kirkwood McCarthy

A semi-detached Victorian home in Muswell Hill has been turned into a spacious family home with a new ground floor wing, clad in striking black zinc.

12 Pages Lane by Kirkwood McCarthy. Photographs by David Butler12 Pages Lane by Kirkwood McCarthy. Photographs by David Butler

A sunny courtyard space has been created, linking the new rooms and the garden in a naturally flowing sequence.

The ceiling stretches up to 3.3 mt, exaggerating the sense of space, and the asymmetric roof was designed to preserve the Mountain Ash trees already in situ and the view from the first floor windows.

kirkwoodmccarthy.com

12 Pages Lane by Kirkwood McCarthy. Photographs by David Butler12 Pages Lane by Kirkwood McCarthy. Photographs by David Butler

Lacy Brick, Hornsey, by Pamphilon Architects

Pamphilon Architects created this funky textured brick wall for the extension of this Harrinagy home owned by a fashion designer.

The existing Edwardian end of terrace had a slightly wonky internal layout, thanks to an adjoining road, leaving the kitchen a little cramped.

The compact extension has enlarged the kitchen space, and whilst the brick façade is in keeping with the rest of the terrace it provides a tantalising twist on the theme.

Lacy Brick, Hornsey, by Pamphilon Architects. Photo credit: Vicky Bamforth Lacy Brick, Hornsey, by Pamphilon Architects. Photo credit: Vicky Bamforth

Inside, the timber frame and ceiling beams have been left exposed, whilst the monochrome patterned floor and acid yellow cabinets add to the irreverent atmosphere.

pamphilonarchitects.com

Valhalla, Highgate, by Denizen Works

Valhalla, Highgate, Denizen Works, Photo Credit: Ben BlossomValhalla, Highgate, Denizen Works, Photo Credit: Ben Blossom

We already knew this Highgate project was something special when we featured it back in September.

The tired façade of this home near Highgate cemetery was shown up by its award winning neighbours, so Denizen Works took up the challenge of giving the home a face lift without encroaching on the street.

The resulting fins of traumatised larch contrasts with the white underside and creates a spooky effect as the viewer passes by different perspectives.

With all its deathly connections the project was fittingly christened for the Norse hall of the dead, Valhalla.

denizenworks.com

Keywords: London

Property search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla

Other Hampstead and Highgate property news

Six Camden and Haringey home extensions shortlisted for awards

These extensions and home improvements in Highgate, Tufnell Park, Queen’s Park, Muswell Hill, and Hornsey have been shortlisted for the NLA Improve, Don’t Move! 2017 awards.

Bishops Avenue care home gets go-ahead for a modern makeover

Hammerson House on the notorious Billionaires’ Row is surrounded by multi-million pound properties including the £108,000 per month mansion Heath Hall, which was recently rented by Justin Bieber.

Discover the design pedigree behind this Kensal Rise flat

One bed or dead: a home designed by the son of Wayne Hemingway is currently for sale - for just £520,000

The top architecture, design and interiors books to give as gifts this Christmas

We’ve picked four of the best books to give the homes and interiors lovers in your life - or to put on your own Christmas wish list

Quick fixes to get your home ready for Christmas guests

Festive decor will hide a multitude of sins but you can’t cover up dirty grout or stained worktops with holly. Here are some essential jobs

Property Of The Week: Contemporary Living in Golders Green

A stunning new development of 21 two and three bedroom apartments, as well as four three-bedroom duplex apartments, have come to the market through new homes selling agents, Glentree International.

The best Christmas scented candles and home fragrances

Ring the bells, deck the halls and... source the smells! Granted, that last one may not be a traditional festive saying, but perhaps it should be – because room fragrance is now regarded as essential for our homes year-round, and Christmas (and the lead up to the holiday) surely shouldn’t be left out.

S.W.A.L.K. Pucker up to save on stamp duty on an Islington flat

Seal the deal with a loving kiss this weekend and save £23,500 on a new build flat on Upper Street.

Comment: When it comes to banning tenants fees the devil will be in the detail

Estate agent Simon Gerrard is concerned that a ban on letting agent’s fees will have a negative impact on landlords and tenants.

NW1 calling: blue plaque marks site of former squat where The Clash singer Joe Strummer lived

New sign celebrates the musician’s connection with NW1 during the height of the London punk scene.

The best books for gardeners in 2016

Ruth Pavey rounds up the most beautiful or useful books to give a gardening enthusiast this Christmas.

Shop of the month: Nostalgic chic at Little Paris

Celebrating its seventh birthday this month, Little Paris is Crouch End’s favourite treasure trove for vintage French homewares and carefully sourced new Parisian designs with interior designer-owner Nicolas Peponnet at the helm.

Home truths: how do you decorate for Christmas?

In the December edition of home truths Prudence is going full camp whilst India is prepping for a handmade holiday season

New book celebrates Camden’s brutalist architecture - plus a map

Brutal buildings from Camden’s golden age of architecture are documented in stunning black and white by photographer Simon Phipps – and handily mapped out in his new book.

Hot properties: our pick of the four most desirable homes on the market

This week we’re eyeing up a rental pad that’s seen many footballers pass through its doors and a Belsize Park property that’s ripe for refurbishment.

The 5 best Christmas homes and interiors workshops in Camden

Stuck for an original Christmas gift idea? Why not tap into the new trend for workshops and spend some quality time getting down to DIY with your nearest and dearest

Comment: As the world falls to pieces, it’s wonderful to call London home

Living in London is hideously expensive but, in many ways, the events of 2016 show that it’s worth it.

Property of the week: Hampstead Garden Suburb new build with an Arts & Crafts twist

Set within a private residents’ courtyard with water features, this development comprises six houses and 39 apartments, all designed in the Arts & Crafts Movement style.

Should I put my house in Hampstead or Highgate up for sale in 2017?

What with Brexit, stamp duty, changes to non dom tax relief and the stagnating Hampstead property market, is now a good time to try and sell? Aree Rand of Knight Frank Hampstead looks ahead at the property market in Hampstead for 2017.

Hampstead property market drags Camden house prices below £1million

Average house prices for Camden homes have fallen below £1million for the first time since January 2015.

Will Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes be the next celebrities to live in Kentish Town?

Former Dr Who actress, Jenna Coleman, and her Victoria co-star, Tom Hughes, were spotted viewing a £2million house in the area this weekend.

Lateral Thinking: how this architect gave one a family a whole new home at the same address

Come for the extension, stay for the renovation. How Robert Hirschfield Architects helped one family unlock the potential for light and space in their NW11 family home.

Natural Christmas decorations you can make yourself

There are so many bits and pieces from the garden you can use to make festive decorations, from Christmas tree clippings as a base for traditional wreaths, to variegated holly with berries, crab apples, poppy seedheads, euonymus and cones. Here’s a step by step guide.

Is now a good time to score a (relative) bargain on luxury new build property?

As new research shows sales of super prime London new builds plummeted by more than 80 per cent, is now a good time to get a good deal on a high end home?

Welcome to the ‘measured market’: what’s really going on with Camden property?

Transaction levels across London have “fallen of a cliff”. We asked local agents what this means for Hampstead and Highgate - plus their tips for buying in this new ‘measured market’.

Regent’s Park: celebrity homeowners mingle with everyday Londoners in this historic royal park

The rich and famous of the likes of Tom Ford and Damien Hirst live behind the wedding cake facades of the Park’s iconic nash terraces, but it’s green spaces, tennis courts and theatre are open to all

Top 3 properties for sale in Regent’s Park

Nash architecture, portered blocks and maids quarters come as standard on the Terraces surrounding Regent’s Park

Back it up: why N8 and N10 are going crazy for backland developments

All over Crouch End and Muswell Hill people are turning derelict sites into bespoke homes. We get to the bottom of this new trend - and discovers the secret of keeping the neighbours onside.

Hot properties: our pick of the best homes to rent and buy this week

From a Pop Art apartment in Primrose Hill to a sweet starter home on Englands Lane, here are the properties that have caught our eye

Property Of The Week: As cool as can be in a Belsize Park mews

A beautifully presented mews house which was subject to a major renovation project by the award winning Belsize Architects seven years ago.

Area Guides
E-Edition
Most Read

When selling my house, am I legally obliged to disclose any information that may affect a potential buyer’s decision?

Six Camden and Haringey home extensions shortlisted for awards

Discover David Bailey’s rare images of a lost NW1

11 celebrities you may or may not know own property in Hampstead

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

2016 © Archant Community Media Ltd

Terms and conditions | Cookie policy | Jobs at Archant