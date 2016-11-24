Shining a light on actor Damian Lewis’ Tufnell Park gripe

From Night Manager to Light Manager: Damien Lewis lives in fellow actor Hugh Grant's old Tufnell Park house, but the street lighting isn't to his taste PA Archive/PA Images

Damian Lewis talked to the Evening Standard magazine about his love for (and issues with) Tufnell Park

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Homeland actor has made The Bull and Last his local The Homeland actor has made The Bull and Last his local

“I don’t really care about your postcode,” Skepta raps on his track That’s Not Me.

For Damian Lewis, north London local and Homeland actor, it appears NW5, specifically Tufnell Park, is getting some shade.

In an interview with the Evening Standard magazine, he explained how there are many things that get his blood boiling. From the bad rep that private school actors get to, wait for it, the lack of good lighting in the Tufnell Park area.

According to the publication, the Billions actor lamented “Why can’t we have lovely charming [streetlights] like Canonbury?”

The star has lived in the area for a while, opting to buy friend Hugh Laurie’s old house in Tufnell Park.

Hugh Laurie, who appeared in The Night Manager last year may have been giving Lewis tips now that he wants to become the light manager.

His home in Tufnell Park shared with his wife, fellow actor Helen McCrory, and children marks a statement, opting not to be part of the famous ‘Primrose Hill set’ - a group of high-profile figures living in the multi-million pound houses in Primrose Hill.

His issue may lie with the fact that much of Tufnell Park is a conservation area, meaning certain lighting can’t be installed.

The company who runs the lighting for the borough of Islington, SSE enterprise, states on its website that lighting will be installed “where necessary to meet British Standard” and only “if the footpath is lit and is adopted highway”.

Lewis does, however, have some kind words for the area, stating that he feels “woven into the fabric of the neighbourhood and community” of Tufnell Park.

If you share Lewis’ anger about the streetlights his local is The Bull & Last. Walking distance from Parliament Hill, the pub was revamped in 2008, and is loved by locals for its characterful interior and premium Sunday roasts.

After the news that Lewis fancies a pint or two down there too, there’s now even more reason to visit.