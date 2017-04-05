Logo

Section 24 set to ‘clobber’ local buy-to-let landlords

PUBLISHED: 18:38 05 April 2017

Are benign landlords a myth, or could putting people off buy-to-let open the door to big corporations with even fewer scruples?

Are benign landlords a myth, or could putting people off buy-to-let open the door to big corporations with even fewer scruples?

Polly Hancock

New government legislation will see landlords pay tax on turnover rather than profit as part of George Osborne’s legacy of cooling the London property market, but at what cost to tenants?

As of April 6 2017 buy-to-let landlords will face increasing restriction on the income tax relief they can claim on their mortgage interest repayments.

Under Section 24 of the Finance Act landlords will be taxed on turnover rather than profit, paying the full amount of tax on their income less the basic rate of 20 per cent.

The changes will be phased in between now and April 6 2020, with tax deductions gradually withdrawn and replaced with basic rate relief over four years.

The move is expected to take some of the heat out of the buy-to-let market by making property a less attractive investment, much like the changes to stamp duty on second homes introduced this time last year.

The measure was first announced in the 2015 Budget by the then-Chancellor George Osborne. At the time Mr Osborne said the changes would “level the playing field” of property ownership.

Unlike owner occupiers, buy-to-let landlords have previously had the advantage by being able to offset their mortgage interest payments against their income.

The move has been dubbed the ‘tenant tax’ by campaign group Axe the Tenant Tax. Their argument is that the retroactive nature of Section 24 is punitive to landlords who have already borrowed to buy-to-let and will result in tax increases being passed on to tenants.

“The Section 24 changes are part of a barrage assault on landlords, initiated by the coalition government and continued by the Conservatives with Mr Osborne, that have been pretty vicious,” conceded buying agent Henry Pryor.

However, he disagrees with the argument that the tax will be passed on tenants. “I don’t think it will be as dire as people are suggesting,” he said.

“Inevitably those who are impacted are painting it as Armageddon, but they have lost an opportunity to make a very valid and probably quite sympathetic argument by erroneously calling it a ‘tenant tax’. It’s not a tax on tenants, and like letting agents’ fees I don’t think it will be passed on to tenants.”

He added: “I don’t subscribe to what I regard as a myth that there are benign landlords who are not charging as much as they feel they can get for their properties”

Mr Pryor believes that landlords and agents have been “crying wolf” over a succession of government enforced changes, but he is sympathetic to the highly leveraged landlords who will suffer the most from the changes, and their tenants who could see their leases terminated.

“The landlords that do sell up because they cannot afford to continue with their current financing structure, those homes will be sold another landlord who will re let it or it’ll be bought with an owner occupier, which is bluntly what the government intended to achieve.

“This is a legacy policy from the days when the Conservatives in particular wanted us to aspire to be a nation of homeowners.”

Nigel Ellis, director of north London estate agents Prickett and Ellis, is concerned that small time buy-to-let landlords being “clobbered” by government over regulation are deserting the London market.

“We don’t get many people coming to buy properties to rent out. We can’t make the case for a great return on the rent for most things and even if we could they’re put off by the tax regime,” he said.

“Everyone’s buying up north in Manchester I hear, because you can get a good return up there.”

As well as eating into their profit margins, he is worried the psychological effect of the loss of tax breaks will put off potential landlords.

“It’s almost a dirty word now, buy-to-let. It’s not bad; you’re not an unscrupulous Capitalist just because you’re trying to get a decent return. No one is getting rich off buy-to-let. If you entered the market today you’re not going to make any money, so why are we surprised that supply is drying up?”

By putting off landlords who have just one or two properties in their portfolio, he thinks that developers with fewer qualms about renting out “tiny little flats” will fill the gap in the market, tipping tenants out of the frying pan and into the fire.

“That’s going to be the future, and I’m not quite sure that the tenants are going to be better off with a big corporate property companies rather than an individual [landlord] who has a sense of fair play.

“They’re not all unscrupulous. They’re normally local people who just want a fair return.”

Related articles

Keywords: George Osborne News Manchester London

Property search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla

Other Hampstead and Highgate property news

Section 24 set to ‘clobber’ local buy-to-let landlords

New government legislation will see landlords pay tax on turnover rather than profit as part of George Osborne’s legacy of cooling the London property market, but at what cost to tenants?

Spring 2017 Trendometer: what’s hot and what’s not in the interiors world this spring?

What’s going up and what’s going down in the interiors world as we dust off the cobwebs of winter? Our barometer tells all.

Comment: the housing crisis has killed love

Too close for comfort: eye wateringly small studios like those planned for Barnet House will breed nothing but contempt

On the coffee table: books to sip a cuppa over in April

From canine companions to cosy country homes, here’s the books you should have on your coffee table in April

Hot properties in Highgate Village, Tufnell Park, Crouch End and Primrose Hill

This week we’ve got a terraced family home, a top floor flat and a period conversion with potential

Welcome to Wonderland: the £15 million home with a curious history

Lewis Carroll’s Jabberwocky poem was the inspiration behind this Hampstead Heath home, on the market for literary lovers and househunters with a taste for history

Property of the week: find the perfect work/life balance with this Georgian cottage in Camden

This newly refurbished two bedroom home has the latest in home technology and a separate studio office in the garden

Wabi-sabi sanctuary: say Konnichiwa to Japanese interiors

The popularity of Japanese interiors has more to do with philosophy and ethics than Instagram and Pinterest boards. Here’s what we can learn from the Barbican’s Japanese House.

Period project: tips for renovating an older property

Renovating a period property can seem like a daunting task, here’s five tips to bear in mind when combining old and new.

Selvedge sews the seeds of spring with new series of DIY workshops on Archway Road

Selvedge magazine kicks off Spring with a series of decoupage, embroidery and weaving classes designed to teach you new skills whilst staying on trend

Signs of spring: is the market recovering?

There might not be gazumping galore, but bidding wars are a promising sign that the north London property market is moving once more. Just make sure to price correctly, advise agents

Camden cracks down: report shows council comes top for tackling rogue agents

Camden Council has collected £10,500 in fines from letting agents who failed to adhere to new consumer rights act, as Cllr Sian Berry calls for and outright ban on letting agents’ fees in a new report criticising lacklustre enforcement accross London

Golders Green area guide: restaurants, park, synagogue and the station

Your guide to all the things to do in Golders Green, including the best shops, cafes, bakeries and schools. PLUS our guide to property in NW11

Welcome to 2027: putting Emoov’s house price prediction tool to the test

Mirror mirror on the wall, will my house value rise or fall? Emoov shines its crystal ball and predicts the future of north London property prices

Top 3 properties in Golders Green

Fantastic family homes are up for grabs in Golders Green, so snap them up before they’re gone

Residents slam Barnet House plans for 16 sq mt studio flats as ‘soulless high rise, high occupancy ghettos’

Plans have been submitted to convert council offices currently being used to manage housing allocation into 234 flats, some as small as 16 sq ft – a size that makes them almost impossible to mortgage.

Paint your fantasy home: Harry Potter purple or James Bond blue?

Mylands Paints have coloured worlds from Hogwarts to Westeros, and now you can paint your home to match with their brand new collection

Monopoly, Margot Robbie, and Mesut Ozil: meet Freddie Gershinson of Glentree

Senior lettings negotiator at Glentree Freddie Gershinson on board games, whipping Arsenal back into shape, and house hunting with the star of Suicide Squad.

Hot properties in Hampstead, Highgate and Archway

This week we’ve got a modern maisonette, first time balcony buy, a five bedroom family rental and a first floor flat with potential

Property of the week: a Hampstead Village home with a secret garden

Set back behind a carriage drive, this four bedroom family home in NW3 features a large private landscaped back garden

Comment: does anyone know what’s going on with Brexit and house prices?

Can anyone predict what will happen to the property market when Article 50 is triggered?

Millionaire mansion: Apprentice interrogator Linda Plant’s £11.85 million model maison

Lord Sugar’s Queen of Mean has designed a house that’s as pretty as its postcode. So what does a millionaire’s fantasy home look like?

Let the right one in: inside the letting agents fees debate

With the government’s proposed ban on lettings agents fees still at the consultation stage many young renters feel they can’t afford to wait. But is it really worth saving on fees to not get an expert involved?

Electric Avenue: Five tips for better electrics

Don’t waste electricity as the winter winds down, here’s five top tips for saving time and money

Revealed: the most popular postcodes in north London

Where are north London’s movers and shakers, and what postcodes do people prefer to stay true to? India Block puts the Royal Mail moving map data to the test

A room with a BMW: the industrial apartment with a suprise in its garage

A modern mews house currently for sale in Camden Town is putting pedal to the metal by including a car in the asking price

King’s Cross area guide: Harry Potter, restaurants, shops and the station

Your guide to all the things to do in King’s Cross, including the best shops, cafes, pubs and schools. PLUS our guide to property in N1C

Top 3 properties for sale in King’s Cross

This week in King’s Cross there’s a balcony flat, new build with a wrap around roof terrace and a home on a historic crescent

The renting politician: what Sian Berry keeps on her shelf

Sian Berry, 42, was the Green candidate for Mayor in 2008 and in 2016 (coming third). She is a member of the London Assembly and she rents in Archway. Check out her ‘shelfie’ here

Hot properties in Highgate, Stroud Green, Dartmouth Park and Archway

This week’s property picks include an entertaining haven, a stained glass window in Stroud Green and a stunning gothic church conversion

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
Most Read

When selling my house, am I legally obliged to disclose any information that may affect a potential buyer’s decision?

Nosy neighbours: Five tips for window privacy

How to pick the perfect paint colour for the light in your room

Welcome to Wonderland: the £15 million home with a curious history

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

2016 © Archant Community Media Ltd

Terms and conditions | Cookie policy | Jobs at Archant