Property of the week: renovated Hampstead townhouse with scope for entertaining
11:07 23 January 2017
Archant
An exciting opportunity to acquire the Hampstead Village lifestyle via this newly refurbished and skilfully extended Victorian townhouse.
This stunning, but sympathetic, renovation cleverly combines the integrity and period features of the original house with modern, stylish fittings throughout.
The family orientated accommodation includes gracious, high ceilinged entertaining and reception areas, five spacious bedrooms with well-appointed bathrooms and a bespoke hand built Clive Christian kitchen and breakfast area. Access to the south-facing rear garden and patio are from both the lower and raised ground floor levels.
Denning Road is a highly regarded prime Hampstead Village residential road and benefits from being both quiet and central. Hampstead Heath, South End Green and the High Street are within easy walking distance.
Hampstead Village, NW3
£4,750,000
Benham & Reeves
020 7435 9822