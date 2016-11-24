Property of the week: ornate Gothic in Hampstead, with a swimming pool
11:57 06 February 2017
Archant
A truly exceptional opportunity to acquire one of Hampstead’s finest homes (3,679sq ft/3,41m sq) within a restored Gothic grade II-listed building built in 1864–1865.
Occupying the central part of this imposing conversion the property benefits from four spectacular reception rooms with high ceilings, secure private courtyard with gates, off-street parking for three cars and a large west-facing terrace and access to an 80ft rear communal garden.
The current owner has architects’ plans to create a new garden room with an underground audi-visual entertainment and media room leading to a swimming pool.
Lyndhurst Terrace is superbly located within close proximity to all of the shops and restaurants of Hampstead and Belsize Park Villages, Hampstead Underground Station (Northern Line) and Belsize Park Underground Station (Northern Line) are both within walking distance.
Lyndhurst Terrace, Hampstead, NW3
£4,750,000
Aston Chase
020 7724 4724