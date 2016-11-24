Other Hampstead and Highgate property news

Comment: family homes shouldn’t be reserved for those who can afford them The government has vaunted ‘family friendly’ three-year tenancies in its new housing policy outline, a far cry from the days of lifetime tenancies.

Hot properties: a new apartment in a Hampstead period mansion and a Grade II listed house We pick four of the best properties on the market to rent or buy this week in Hampstead, Chalk Farm and Dartmouth Park

Property of the week: new conversion with a handy commute Located in the heart of Finchley, Gateway House is an outstanding newly converted mixed use development of impressive one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Why celebrities love Dartmouth Park – and its pubs Tom Hiddleston and Damian Lewis are two of the latest celebrities to become documented fans of Dartmouth Park staple The Bull & Last. So apart from the excellent pubs, what is it about NW5 that attracts celebrity home hunters?

Snowdrop season: where in the country to see the best blooms and how to plant your own It’s snowdrop season, when garden organisations nationwide open their gates to the public to enjoy these little white beauties in all their glory.

Declutter to give your possessions space to shine We’ve all heard the saying, ‘tidy house, tidy mind’, and there’s a lot of truth in it. Maximising your space and ridding yourself from all that clutter can be far more positive than you might think.

A lampshade of one’s own: meet the artist behind Muswell Hill’s newest interiors brand After 15 years Rosalind Freeborn finally made it to art school. Now she is launching her brand Papershades, selling her unique artisanal lampshades

Muswell Hill area guide: schools, shops, bookshops and the golf course Your guide to all the things to do in Muswell Hill, including the best restaurants, pubs, schools and leisure persuits in N10. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Top 3 properties in Muswell Hill Three homes for sale in N10, Muswell Hill

For sale: 1980s broken plan mews house in renowned Camden street A chance to buy a late 1980s mews house on a Camden street offering a showcase of 20th-century architectural history, from Norman Foster to Threefold Architects.

Comment: Landlords, your country needs you! Feeling overwhelmed by the news? Do what you can on a local level to help – if you’re a landlord that could involve renting a property to refugees.

Straight outta Compton: Kelly Hoppen designs interiors for NW8 development Prices start at £1.1 million for this new development in St John’s Wood featuring private roof terraces and signature Kelly Hoppen interiors

Hot properties: a characterful house for sale in NW5 and a NW3 rental with a roof terrace From a covetable mews houses in Belsize Park to an investment opportunity in Camden Town, we pick the best properties for sale or to rent this week

An impossible brief: how one architect solved the puzzle of an extension dilemma With a broken heart and a dream for her West Hampstead flat to not be in London, Louise Cole had a brief most architects would baulk at. Luckily, that’s what Duncan McLeod loves most

Property of the week: ornate Gothic in Hampstead, with a swimming pool A truly exceptional opportunity to acquire one of Hampstead’s finest homes (3,679sq ft/3,41m sq) within a restored Gothic grade II-listed building built in 1864–1865.

How to get your garden ready for spring It may be worth forsaking some winter beauty to get the best possible garden, with healthy, blooming plants and wildlife come spring.

Shining a light on actor Damian Lewis’ Tufnell Park gripe Damian Lewis talked to the Evening Standard magazine about his love for (and issues with) Tufnell Park

For sale: artists Sir Anthony Caro and Sheila Girling’s hidden Hampstead home A converted 18th-century stable block and smithy attached to Flitcroft House in Frognal is an unassuming spot for one for one of the boldest ventures in 20th-century British sculpture.

Books of the month: the best homes and interiors reads for February 2017 London’s history told through maps, hyper luxe homes, talking with flowers and a no holds bars approach to clearing up your life all feature in this month’s book round up

From run down garages to family houses: first look at West Hampstead’s newest development This new mews development seeks to give a well-needed boost to the area and provide homes for local people

Dartmouth Park area guide: pubs, schools and family homes Your guide to all the things to do in Dartmouth Park, including the best restaurants, pubs, schools and cultural activities in this corner of NW5. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Comment: Should anyone have to pay for unfit homes? When rogue landlords in London pocket £850million of tax payers’ money, without any obligation to make their homes fit to live in something must be done.

5 of the best throws to buy in Hampstead, Highgate and beyond As storm Doris approaches Britain wrap up warm in one of these soft, cosy throws that come in a rainbow of colours and styles. Snuggle up!

Blue sky thinking: the ultimate party pad in Primrose Hill This luxury penthouse with a floating pool and roof that opens to the sky would make a James Bond villain weep with envy

Hot properties: nab a deal near beautiful Regent’s Park From a Regent’s Park gem to a unassuming Mornington Crescent flat, we pick our property favourites

How to draught proof your home If your home’s feeling a bit chilly, it could be worth draught-proofing windows, doors, floorboards and your chimney if you’ve got one, especially in draughty period houses.

Don’t Move, Improve! 2017 awards names home extension winners Home improvement projects from Muswell Hill, Tufnell Park, Hornsey and Kilburn received prizes at last night’s award ceremony

How to attract birds to your garden There are many ways to attract birds to your garden – for this weekend’s Big Garden Birdwatch and beyond – if you plant species which will provide them with both food and shelter.