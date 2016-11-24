Property of the week: new conversion with a handy commute
16:56 14 February 2017
Archant
Located in the heart of Finchley, Gateway House is an outstanding newly converted mixed use development of impressive one, two and three bedroom apartments.
Gateway House, Finchley, N3
From £390,000
Each apartment is an example of contemporary living at its best with a key focus on attention to detail. Finished to the highest specification, the open-plan living spaces are complete with engineered oak flooring, spacious white gloss kitchens with integrated appliances, bright and elegant bathrooms, fully carpeted bedrooms, and private balconies.
A mere two minute walk from Finchley Central underground station, Gateway House is perfect for commuters. Located on the Northern Line (Zone 4), a journey from Finchley Central to the city takes just over 20 minutes.
Hamptons International
020 3451 1544