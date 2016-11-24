Other Hampstead and Highgate property news

Property Of The Week: a blue plaque home in blue chip Hampstead Lower Lodge is a rarely available and extremely unusual four-storey detached Victorian house with basement granny flat, adorned with a blue plaque marking the residence of Alfred Reynolds, the Hungarian poet and philosopher, between 1980-1993.

How to buy your first home in London this year It’s been hard to keep pace with house price rises in Camden for the past few years, making first time buyers despair of ever being able to get a foot on the ladder but there are mounting signs that 2017 could be a good year for first time buyers in London. Now is a good time to get prepared so you can swoop in as soon as your finances and the property of your dreams align.

What will happen to the rental market in Hampstead and Camden Town in 2017? New report predicts that dropping London rents will remain flat for 2017, but what does this mean for local landlords and tenants?

Camden Town area guide: market shops, restaurants and things to do Your guide to all the things to do in Camden Town, including the best restaurants, shops, pubs, live music venues and Camden Lock Market. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Top 3 properties to rent or buy in Camden Town Want to rent or buy in the area? Here are the three best properties currently on the market

Camden sees bigger than usual seasonal fall in number of houses for sale The number of homes for sale in Camden plummeted in the month before Christmas, prompting fears of a longer term dip in financial confidence.

Hot properties: First time buyers can score deals on the fringes of Hampstead Two affordable options for first time buyers have made the pick this week with a renovation project in Golders Green and an ex-local authority home in Kentish Town, plus a house that lured Carrie Fisher to the Village.

For Sale: period Belsize Park house with contemporary interiors by award-winning architect From the outside, this semi-detached red brick house is like any other turn of the century home on the lower slopes of Hampstead. But step inside and you’ll be dazzled by the ultra-modern interiors by RIBA award-winning architect James Gorst.

5 ways to reduce your heating bills You could cut your energy bills by a third, or more, with these essential tips to improve the energy efficiency of your home.

That’s so 2017: inside the St John’s Wood rental property with the latest in home spa technology This £20,000 a week home has a home cinema, indoor swimming pool, gym, a spa and the hottest in home spa trends - a salt grotto

How to deal with problem walls From a fresh coat of paint to wallpaper or even replastering, there are plenty of ways to get rid of an unsightly cracked, chipped or uneven wall.

Hampstead house prices will fall 10 per cent by Christmas and other dire predictions. Did we get it right? As far back as April we were annoying local estate agents with our suggestions that the Hampstead property market had become seriously overheated and was due a cooling period.

Home truths: How do you hang (your artworks)? Prudence has discovered that frames are your friend if you’re art collection errs on the eclectic side, while India’s hesitant to even call her decorative maps and mementoes art.

Heart and soul: How one designer created a family home in just 10 weeks Interior designer and founder of Ensoul Viki Lander has created a Highgate family home that’s warm, playful and sophisticated at the same time.

South Hampstead ceramics make cameo alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in BBC Sherlock New Year special trailer With its quirky British design, Ali Miller’s crockery is an obvious fit for the BBC’s Sherlock reboot, which stars Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr John Watson and Sherlock Holmes.

Poison dart frogs and juniper-wood fuelled secret whisky distilleries A plethora of amazing facts – which plants are the tallest and smallest, the smelliest and deadliest – have been collated by Christina Harrison, a specialist in plant ecology and garden history, and Lauren Gardiner, a research fellow at Kew, for their latest book, Bizarre Botany, an A to Z revealing some of the quirkiest stories about plants.

Proposed or got proposed to on Christmas day? Here are five first homes you should see Christmas is always a hot date for getting down on one knee, so if you’re looking for a new love nest we have got you covered. Check out these properties for sale in Belsize Park, Hampstead, Kilburn, Camden, and Crouch End

Writing routines: what journalist turned author Susie Steiner can’t live without Susie Steiner is an author and former editor of the Guardian’s Weekend magazine. Her first novel Homecoming, was published in 2013. Her second, Missing, Presumed, is a crime novel and has sold over 100,000 copies since it was published in February. She lives in West Hampstead with her husband Tom and her sons George and Ben.

Four festive themes for a winter celebration meal You may choose to slave over a hot stove this Christmas to create the perfect feast, but there’s no need to toil over the table. We’ve asked the experts to dish up top tips for four festive themes. Whether budget or luxury, traditional or bold, there’s no excuse for not serving up in style...

The best Hampstead and Highgate property moments of 2016 It’s been a rum old year for houses in Camden but it certainly hasn’t been boring. From Bowie and The Beatles to Bieber and Harry Styles here are our favourite stories of 2016.

Happy ghosts, black cabs and chickens: the Tufnell Park home with a story to tell Former filmmaker Niko von Glasow is selling his home - chickens not included - to fund his philanthropic exploits. We take the tour - and meet its resident flock

Six Camden and Haringey home extensions shortlisted for awards These extensions and home improvements in Highgate, Tufnell Park, Queen’s Park, Muswell Hill, and Hornsey have been shortlisted for the NLA Improve, Don’t Move! 2017 awards.

Bishops Avenue care home gets go-ahead for a modern makeover Hammerson House on the notorious Billionaires’ Row is surrounded by multi-million pound properties including the £108,000 per month mansion Heath Hall, which was recently rented by Justin Bieber.

Discover the design pedigree behind this Kensal Rise flat One bed or dead: a home designed by the son of Wayne Hemingway is currently for sale - for just £520,000

The top architecture, design and interiors books to give as gifts this Christmas We’ve picked four of the best books to give the homes and interiors lovers in your life - or to put on your own Christmas wish list

Quick fixes to get your home ready for Christmas guests Festive decor will hide a multitude of sins but you can’t cover up dirty grout or stained worktops with holly. Here are some essential jobs

Property Of The Week: Contemporary Living in Golders Green A stunning new development of 21 two and three bedroom apartments, as well as four three-bedroom duplex apartments, have come to the market through new homes selling agents, Glentree International.

The best Christmas scented candles and home fragrances Ring the bells, deck the halls and... source the smells! Granted, that last one may not be a traditional festive saying, but perhaps it should be – because room fragrance is now regarded as essential for our homes year-round, and Christmas (and the lead up to the holiday) surely shouldn’t be left out.

S.W.A.L.K. Pucker up to save on stamp duty on an Islington flat Seal the deal with a loving kiss this weekend and save £23,500 on a new build flat on Upper Street.