Property Of The Week: a blue plaque home in blue chip Hampstead
08:29 16 January 2017
Piotr Gozdek
Lower Lodge is a rarely available and extremely unusual four-storey detached Victorian house with basement granny flat, adorned with a blue plaque marking the residence of Alfred Reynolds, the Hungarian poet and philosopher, between 1980-1993.
Offering 2893sq ft of accommodation, the property is currently arranged as a spacious three-bedroom upper maisonette, with the advantage of a self-contained two-bedroom apartment on the lower ground floor. Consequently the house offers great flexibility, with the self-contained unit ideal for guests or as a ‘granny flat’, or a source of income (currently approximately £25,000 per annum) or the scope to reinstate the whole as a single five bedroom residence (subject to the necessary consents).
Benefiting from patios, balconies and a secluded terrace and with the rare advantage of a garage and off street parking.
Located directly opposite the open space of Hampstead Heath, a location which appears in many of Constable’s views.
Idyllically situated within minutes (0.4 miles) of Hampstead Village with its stylish High Street, restaurants cafes and delicatessens and the superb transport links to the West End and City.
Branch Hill, Hampstead, NW3
£3,650,000 – Freehold
Goldschmidt & Howland
020 8347 2601