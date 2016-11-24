Logo

Hot properties: nab a deal near beautiful Regent’s Park

11:21 31 January 2017

Hanover Terrace, Regent�s Park, NW1, �35,000 pw, Anscombe & Ringland, 0207586311

Hanover Terrace, Regent�s Park, NW1, �35,000 pw, Anscombe & Ringland, 0207586311

From a Regent’s Park gem to a unassuming Mornington Crescent flat, we pick our property favourites

Albert Street, Camden Town, NW1, �3,395,000, Ian Green, 020 7586 1000Albert Street, Camden Town, NW1, �3,395,000, Ian Green, 020 7586 1000

Big buy

Albert Street, Camden Town, NW1, £3,395,000,

This Victorian terraced house takes the best of classic style and mixes it with simple, modern interiors. Close to Camden Town and Primrose Hill, the newly-refurbished and unfurnished interior is stripped back and ready for a new home-owner to make their mark.

If clean, simple and uncluttered is your style, then this Albert Street property leaves ample space for a buyer to relax in. If the minimalist features aren’t zen enough, buyers will enjoy the numerous bedrooms the property boasts. The house also offers a well-lit master suite and four further unfurnished bedrooms, along with three bathrooms and a summer house.

Simple does not mean boring, however. From the glass cut-out bathtub (not for the shy) to the uniquely landscaped private garden, the Victorian house has numerous unique features to make it stand out from the crowd.

Ian Green, 020 7586 1000

Rental

Hanover Terrace, Regent’s Park, NW1, £35,000pw

Situated in one of London’s most sought after areas next to Regent’s Park, this house boasts five bedrooms along with a two-bedroom mews house, a drinks room to unwind in, and a large private terrace.

Luxuries abound in this park-side property – as you might expect for just over £150,000 a month. With bold features, regal interiors and large social spaces, renters will get a prime experience of the city. Car enthusiasts will be also be pleased that the property offers a double garage, providing valuable off-street parking space in a prime London area.

Anscombe & Ringland, 020 7586 3111

First time buy

Cranleigh Street, Camden, NW1, £349,950

This compact flat is great for a first time buyer hoping to purchase a place bursting with character. The one-bedroom first floor flat off the cobbled streets of Mornington Crescent is near King’s Cross, hidden away from the (sometimes overwhelming) bustle of Camden. And if all that seems a little too urban for your tastes, the flat is located near several green spaces, great for taking a turn around the London streets.

Matthew James & Co Ltd, 02072844343

Fixer upper of the week

Harrington Street, Camden, NW1, £374,949

Do not be distracted by the slightly rogue carpet choices – this property has potential. The one-bedroom flat is located between Euston and Mornington Crescent meaning you’re right in the heart of the action, and the flat has potential written all over it. From the 1970s-look kitchen fittings, to the living room with a Juliet balcony, there’s lots of room for improvement. Plus, the flat’sposition on the third floor means great views.

Victorstone Property Consultants, 02073885504

