Hot properties: houses for sale or to rent in Hampstead, Primrose Hill, Belsize Village and Hornsey plus a story about the real Slim Shady

We're sure the rapper would have been happy in Hampstead PA Archive/PA Images

Rap God: was Eminem househunting in Hampstead? Plus a rental fit for a king on Regal Lane and a buy-to-let opportunity in Belsize feature in this week’s picks

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hollycroft Avenue, Hampstead, NW3, �6,950,000, Marcus Parfitt, 020 7431 0000 Hollycroft Avenue, Hampstead, NW3, �6,950,000, Marcus Parfitt, 020 7431 0000

Big Buy

Hollycroft Avenue, Hampstead, NW3, £6,950,000

Behind the double fronted façade of this Edwardian property lies a thoroughly modern family home. The interior was designed by award winning architects SHH, whose secretive clients include celebrities, tycoons and miscellaneous well heeled types around the globe.

The 5,752 sq ft of accommodation includes six bedrooms and five reception rooms linked by a bespoke staircase with an eye catching design. Other highlights include the impressive Arc Linea kitchen / diner opening out on to the landscaped rear garden and the Agabe spoon bath in the master suite. One presumes the latter is in reference to its pleasing shape, although it’s so large you could conceivably fit two people in the tub.

Hollycroft Avenue, Hampstead, NW3, �6,950,000, Marcus Parfitt, 020 7431 0000 Hollycroft Avenue, Hampstead, NW3, �6,950,000, Marcus Parfitt, 020 7431 0000

More practically there is a dumb waiter and a laundry chute serving the principal floors, as well as off street parking, external bike storage and what the agents describe as ‘exhaustive’ amounts of storage. Perfect then for any family that eschews the Marie Kondo approach to de cluttering but still needs a place to stylishly stash their clobber.

Marcus Parfitt, 020 7431 0000

Fixer Upper

Belsize Crescent, Belsize Park, NW3, £4,390,000, Benham and Reeves, 020 7435 9822 Belsize Crescent, Belsize Park, NW3, £4,390,000, Benham and Reeves, 020 7435 9822

Belsize Crescent, Belsize Park, NW3, £4,390,000

Stucco fronted houses on the quiet crescents of Belsize Village don’t come up all that often, and that this Victorian property is available in its entirety is even rarer.

Built in 1867, the seven bedroom property has all the hallmarks of those canny Victorians, with well proportioned rooms and high ceilings.

It’s currently split into five one and two bedroom flats, each with its own kitchen and bathroom. If you’re looking for a buy-to-let opportunity this is a neat solution, as you’d have all your tenants in one convenient location. Flats on the same road are currently listed at over £400 per week, so it could be a tidy little earner.

Belsize Crescent, Belsize Park, NW3, £4,390,000, Benham and Reeves, 020 7435 9822 Belsize Crescent, Belsize Park, NW3, £4,390,000, Benham and Reeves, 020 7435 9822

You’ll probably want to pay the decoration some mind, though. 2017 has ushered in a new London era of a competitive rental market and dodgy wallpapering and carpets won’t cut it for long.

Benham and Reeves, 020 7435 9822

Word on the street…

Eminem was house hunting in Hampstead in 2001, according to the Mirror Eminem was house hunting in Hampstead in 2001, according to the Mirror

It was a blast from the past when a bit of pre-emptive spring cleaning in the Ham & High Property office uncovered a stack of vintage newspapers.

It turns out there’s a long held tradition of tracking celebrity house hunters in north London, as this titbit from The Mirror, 7 June 2001, illustrates.

According to ‘friends’ (those shadowy members of A list entourages who seem all too eager to gab to the press) rapper Eminem was looking for a home near Hampstead Heath.

Even his grandmother appears to have got in on the action, citing the singer’s love for London and speculating that the residents of NW3 might not be thrilled at the prospect.

This two-bedroom flat on the second floor of a period house in Archway has been recently renovated by the current owners This two-bedroom flat on the second floor of a period house in Archway has been recently renovated by the current owners

Fans will already know that the Slim Shady star is rumoured to be dropping an album in 2017 – maybe he’ll come back to Hampstead for a second pass.

First time buy

Hornsey Rise, N19, £475,000

The flat has a bright new kitchen and bathroom and pleasing features including sash windows The flat has a bright new kitchen and bathroom and pleasing features including sash windows

This two-bedroom flat on the second floor of a period house in Archway has been recently renovated by the current owners with a bright new kitchen and bathroom and pleasing features including sash windows and attractive floors. The piece-de-resistance, which sets this home apart from other first properties, is the exposed brick wall in the bedroom and the location convenient for several stations and buses doesn’t hurt either.

Yopa, 0333 305 0202

Rental

Regal Lane, Primrose Hill, NW1, �3,450 (�14,950 pcm), Aston Chase, 020 7724 4724 Regal Lane, Primrose Hill, NW1, �3,450 (�14,950 pcm), Aston Chase, 020 7724 4724

Regal Lane, Primrose Hill, NW1, £3,450 (£14,950 pcm)

This five bedroom home on Regal Lane is certainly fit for a King, although you’ll need a royal budget to accommodate the rent, which is a smidge under £15k a month.

However, for or that princely sum you get an almost palatial 2,415 sq ft of accommodation, with and extensive open plan reception, dining area and kitchen area, opening out on to a south facing walled garden.

The master bedroom comes with its own en suite and a dressing room and there are oodles of built in storage. The crowning glory is off street parking with space for two cars behind secure iron gates.

Regal Lane, Primrose Hill, NW1, �3,450 (�14,950 pcm), Aston Chase, 020 7724 4724 Regal Lane, Primrose Hill, NW1, �3,450 (�14,950 pcm), Aston Chase, 020 7724 4724

The property is available for short term lets on a weekly basis for £5,000 a week if you’re in need of a fast and fancy solution on the fly.

Aston Chase, 020 7724 4724