Hot properties: First time buyers can score deals on the fringes of Hampstead

Two affordable options for first time buyers have made the pick this week with a renovation project in Golders Green and an ex-local authority home in Kentish Town.

First time buy

Kennistoun House, Leighton Road, NW5, £399,950

An ex-council flat is a great way for first time buyers to get a foot on the housing ladder in desirable areas, which, despite it’s endearingly and enduringly scruffy high street, Kentish Town has indisputably become.

This one-bedroom apartment near Kentish Town tube is in decent condition This one-bedroom apartment near Kentish Town tube is in decent condition

This one-bedroom apartment near Kentish Town tube is in decent condition in a low-rise block on a small estate, with plenty of natural light, good sized rooms and cycle parking. Not bad for a first home.

Chestertons, 020 7267 1010

Fixer upper

Britten Close, Golders Green, NW11, £330,000

Within walking distance of the Heath Extension and Golders Green tube, this one-bedroom, ground floor flat’s desirable location is assured. Even better for those with a penchant for a property project is it’s tired, dated interior, which is ripe for a revamp.

You can almost hear the wall between the kitchen and the living room begging to be put out of its misery to create a more spacious, open plan living-kitchen-dining room; the bathroom aches to be replace; while the bedroom’s gorgeous aspect, opening out on to a patio is currently hiding its light under a bushel.

Moreland, 020 8381 4970

Big buy

Glenilla Road, NW3, £5,750,000

Step inside this Belsize Park house and you�ll be dazzled by the ultra-modern interiors by RIBA award-winning architect James Gorst Step inside this Belsize Park house and you�ll be dazzled by the ultra-modern interiors by RIBA award-winning architect James Gorst

From the outside, this semi-detached red brick house is like any other turn of the century home on the lower slopes of Hampstead. But step inside and you’ll be dazzled by the ultra-modern interiors by RIBA award-winning architect James Gorst. The Edwardian property has been entirely stripped out by the architect behind the designs for the proposed house on a plot on the Vale of Health on Hampstead Heath. The house offers a media room, basement gym and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.

Marcus Parfitt, 020 7431 0000

Rental

Avenue Road, NW8, £20,000pw

Salt grottos are set to be the hottest wellness spa trend of 2017 Salt grottos are set to be the hottest wellness spa trend of 2017

This seven-bedroom St John’s Wood house boasts a home cinema, wine cellar, off-street parking and the hottest in home spa trends – a built-in salt grotto as part of its spa, gym and indoor pool complex. Salt spas are temperature and humidity controlled grottoes, which users sit in for up to an hour at a time as a dry saline diffuser circulates micro-particles of salt in the air. Fans of the salty treatment claim it helps to treat conditions such as asthma, eczema, bronchitis and cystic fibrosis, although there are currently no conclusive medical studies on the subject.

Knight Frank St John’s Wood, 020 3627 9585