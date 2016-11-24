Hot properties: a new apartment in a Hampstead period mansion and a Grade II listed house

We pick four of the best properties on the market to rent or buy this week in Hampstead, Chalk Farm and Dartmouth Park

Big buy

Well Road, Hampstead, NW3, £5,250,000

Whether it’s the library, stained glass window or expansive Garden, this grade II listed house has many features that make it special. Built by JS Nightingale for the civil engineer Edward Gotto, the five bed property has two reception rooms, three bathrooms and a 92” walled garden, an ideal property for a discerning buyer.

The charming property has numerous well-lit and spacious areas, with individual period features such as a unique fireplace, paneling and ceiling mouldings.The house also has opportunity for improvement as although it is a listed building, permission has been give to extend the ground floor layout. Considering planning permission has already been granted (something that is a continual headache for many homeowners), it would be a shame use the opportunity to put your own stamp on it. However, whether you love the period features and expansive rooms, or would prefer to add your own style to it, this house has it all.

Goldschmidt and Howland, 020 7435 4404

Rental

Arkwright Road, Hampstead, NW3 £1,950 pw (£8450 pcm)

Part of a new development in a period mansion, this classy flat comes with many luxuries. The well designed apartment, located near Hampstead tube and the Finchley road, has an entirely refurbished interior as well as access to a landscaped communal garden. The sophisticated interior is only mirrored by the tasteful and newly-built exterior. Everything is quite swanky - as you’d expect for the price tag and location.

Parkheath, 020 7431 3104

First time buy

Maitland Park Villas, Chalk Farm, NW3, £475,000

Don’t let the purpose built block exterior turn you off - this flat is newly renovated and impressive. The two bedroom flat, with its simple, clean design is a great place to get a foot on the property ladder and gives much room for adding a personal touch. The spacious living room and private balcony are welcome additions to this reasonably priced property.

Keatons, 020 7424 6739

Fixer UpperChetwynd Road, Dartmouth Park, NW5, £399,950

Situated a short walk from Hampstead Heath, this property gets us quite excited when it comes to renovation. The one bed flat on the first floor of a pretty Victorian property boasts a high-ceilinged, well-lit living/kitchen area - giving ample space to decorate or envision a new interior. The property has residents parking and is located near to both Tufnell Park tube station and Gospel Oak overground. The location is the real selling point of this property, what with it being located a short walk away from Parliament Hill, home of Hampstead’s coolest restaurants and shops.

Benham & Reeves, 020 7284 0101