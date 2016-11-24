Hot properties: a characterful house for sale in NW5 and a NW3 rental with a roof terrace
12:37 07 February 2017
C.H. Peppiatt Estate Agents Ltd
From a covetable mews houses in Belsize Park to an investment opportunity in Camden Town, we pick the best properties for sale or to rent this week
Big buy
Grafton Terrace, Belsize Park, NW5, £2,000,000
At the end of this popular street near Kentish Town, Hampstead Heath and Belsize Park, lies a unique Victorian property. This four-bedroom house boasts many characterful features, such as an engraved wooden fireplace, along with a combined bedroom/bathroom (we’ll leave the use of that room to your imagination…).
Other interesting features include a large horse mural in the bedroom, original interiors and a sunny private garden. Close to many fantastic London neighbourhoods, this eclectic house is right up our street.
C.H. Peppiatt Estate Agents Ltd, 020 7449 9222
First time buy
Belsize Avenue, Belsize Park, NW3, £379,950
Set in a beautiful period building, this top floor studio apartment is ideal for a first time buyer. Close to Belsize Village and its boutique shops and cafes, the property has ample opportunity for expansion due to the numerous eaves store areas.
Heywoods Estate Agents, 020 7794 0005
Fixer upper
Hartland, Royal College Street, NW1, £425,000
Close to Regent’s Canal, this one bedroom apartment is a perfect for anyone who fancies a bit of a renovation. The property boasts a rather larger reception room, as well as a garden and patio, and is located conveniently near the thriving area of Camden Town. If you can overlook its rough edges, there’s real space for improvement here.
Marsh and Parsons, 020 7244 2200
Rental
Steeles Mews South, Belsize Park, NW3, £895 pw (£4,117 pcm)
Mews properties are long sought after, and looking at this house it’s easy to see why. This two-bedroom terraced house, situated in the popular and peaceful Steeles Mews south in Belsize Park, comes furnished with private, off-street parking and fun, stylish interiors. The spacious bedroom is connected to the south-facing roof terace - perfect for watching the sun set or rise from the comfort of your bed.
Greene and Co, 020 3151 4502