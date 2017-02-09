Highgate interior designer, Mia Karlsson, shares her top style and design addresses
14:43 15 February 2017
Archant
Mia Karlsson creates colourful, functional family homes from her Pond Square Highgate studio. But where does the Hampstead resident head in her time off?
For a quick pick me up
I love the Beauty Boutique on Flask Walk in Hampstead. Whenever I feel tired and in need of a little pampering that’s the place that hits the spot
For a real blow out
Gaucho Grill for a nice cocktail and great ceviche, with the added bonus of being on my doorstep
To get inspired
Tate Modern and the Victoria and Albert museum always have something inspirational on offer
Feeling romantic
A walk on the Heath with a pit stop at Kenwood House or the Bull and Last on Highgate Road.
For meeting friends
I absolutely love 28 Church Row. It is simply brilliant, full of great food, drinks and people.
To feel healthy
Heartcore for a pilates workout followed by a nibble at LLS Café Deli, a healthy cafe-eatery with a strong ethos: “Eat no evil”.
For culture
Everyman cinema – say no more.
Buying presents
For fun, great value presents I head to Zana on Flask Walk. My sausage dog will not let me pass her door as she is always ready to great him with a doggy biscuit – at times I have to drag him away.
For clients
Alfies Antique Market and the other antique shops on Church Road in Marylebone. This is the place to pick up unusual and unique pieces to complement any contemporary interior.
For my own home
Judy Green on Flask Walk