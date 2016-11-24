Logo

From run down garages to family houses: first look at West Hampstead’s newest development

17:03 02 February 2017

StreetPlot have got permission to turn old garages into three mews houses

StreetPlot have got permission to turn old garages into three mews houses

StreetPlot Development

This new mews development seeks to give a well-needed boost to the area and provide homes for local people

The designs take inspiration from the existing urban fabric of West Hampstead

It’s hardly the prettiest sight - a row of unused garages on a main road. Empty and slightly derelict, this plot on West End Lane between Kilburn and Hampstead was begging to be renovated. With the area in much need of a sprucing up, it was allocated by Camden Council for a residential development in order to provide new homes in the area, and that’s where StreetPlot stepped in.

“It was a dead part of the road,” explained Paul Broadbent, director of StreetPlot. “The idea is to uplift the area and to improve the surroundings.” The company, based in Whitechapel, has been working on projects since 2014, aiming to create properties that contribute to the local community and fit in with the feel of the area.

“The idea was to repair that pocket of the urban environment and to create a new dwelling for the local residents,” said Mr Broadbent. “We wanted to provide a connection with the local vernacular.”

StreetPlot designed the three bed mews houses by looking at the designs of around the area. The properties feature modern twists on contemporary materials, and were created to fit somewhere in between the traditional Georgian houses and the more modern developments in the area.

The houses are designed for local people

Using London stock brick along with contemporary touches like a sink roof, the three mews properties stand as a mixture between the old and the new. “The idea was to bridge these two styles in a contemporary and modern way,” said Broadbent.

Ultimately, the company hope that the houses will give a new home to a local family. The three new homes are large, feature their own private garden, and are designed with security and surveillance in mind. Perfect, Mr Broadbent hopes, for a West Hampstead family.

“Really it’s for local people,” said Mr Broadbent. “We want to uplift the area and to improve the surroundings.”

Construction will begin on the project in 2018.

When selling my house, am I legally obliged to disclose any information that may affect a potential buyer’s decision?

How to pick the perfect paint colour for the light in your room

Blue sky thinking: the ultimate party pad in Primrose Hill

Nosy neighbours: Five tips for window privacy

