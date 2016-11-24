For Sale: period Belsize Park house with contemporary interiors by award-winning architect

From the outside, this semi-detached red brick house is like any other turn of the century home on the lower slopes of Hampstead. But step inside and you’ll be dazzled by the ultra-modern interiors by RIBA award-winning architect James Gorst.

The Edwardian property has been entirely stripped out by the architect behind the designs for the proposed house on a plot on the Vale of Health on Hampstead Heath.

Forget period features, the house is strikingly minimal offering white walled simplicity alongside amenities that would have been unheard of when the house was first built – think media room, basement gym and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.

No mark of luxury has been missed; the ground floor and bathrooms have heating under the resin flooring and the master suite features a spacious dressing room/study as well as a large bathroom.

Striking design features include the floor-to-ceiling room dividing doors and the wide modern fireplace in the reception room, while the kitchen has a clever broken plan layout for sociable privacy.

Glenilla Road, NW3, £5,750,000, Marcus Parfitt