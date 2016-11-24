Don’t Move, Improve! 2017 awards names home extension winners
17:25 27 January 2017
David Butler
Home improvement projects from Muswell Hill, Tufnell Park, Hornsey and Kilburn received prizes at last night’s award ceremony
North London design projects were honoured at New London Architecture’s annual Don’t Move, Improve! awards ceremony last night.
The competition highlights exemplary home extension and refurbishment projects that push the boundaries of innovative design across London.
Kirkwood McCarthy were Highly Commended for their work on family home on Pages Lane in Muswell Hill where they added a black zinc clad ground floor wing, complete with interior courtyard.
Erbar Mattes won Best Use of Materials for their limewashed brick and glass extension on Harvey Road, Hornsey.
The award for the Most Innovative project was given to Studio McLeod for a live / work solution for their office and home hybrid.
Best Interior Design went to the Clay House in Tufnell Park, by Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop.
The jury praised the nine overall winners were praised by the jury for their liveability and attention to detail.
See the full list of winners here.