Discover the design pedigree behind this Kensal Rise flat

One bed or dead: a home designed by the son of Wayne Hemingway is currently for sale - for just £520,000

A Kensal Rise home remodelled by designer Jack Hemingway could be yours for just £520,000.

The one bedroom garden flat now features bespoke touches including an individually sourced 1950s range cooker and reclaimed herringbone parquet flooring in the kitchen.

The bedroom has been given an abstract touch with Mondrian prints on the wardrobes.

In the bathroom he has re-enamelled a cast iron bath and combined it with a shower, complete with made-for-purpose copper pipework.

The house is on the market with The Modern House.

Design is clearly in the blood for Jack, whose father is designer Wayne Hemingway.

Wayne is best known for the fashion brand Red or Dead, which he co-founded with his wife and business partner Gerardine.

Named as an act of protest against American aggression during the Cold War, the duo started their business running vintage clothes stalls in Camden Market.

Wayne got into vintage clothes himself aged 13 after being inspired by David Bowie.

In 1983 they opened their first shop in Kensington, selling clothes Geradine made by hand.

After growing the company into a global fashion brand they sold it in 1999 and the pair moved to Chichester, putting the proceeds towards designing their dream family home.

Creativity clearly runs in the family. Along with Jack, the couple’s children include Tilly, and urban designer, and Corey, who is an artist. Only Beck, their youngest, bucks the trend by being a professional cricketer.

Their new company, Hemingway Design, masterminded the restoration of Margate’s pleasure park Dreamland, with Jack heading up the design team.

They’re also behind the current transformation of London’s Southbank centre into a winter wonderland – complete with glittering lights and Nordic gnomes.

Family aside, Jack is a rising design star in his own right. In 2009 he turned Tate Liverpool into a silent disco for their This is Sculpture Series, and he’s currently involved with rebranding Anfield in Liverpool and Essex’s Laindon.

So the flat in Kensal Rise could turn out to be a savvy investment, although the cool décor and the location (with its easy access to Queen’s Park and Regent’s Canal) are enough of a selling point on their own.

