Books of the month: the best homes and interiors reads for February 2017

13:18 03 February 2017

From a no nonsense guide to clutter to decoding floral arrangements these February book releases will improve your life

India Block

London’s history told through maps, hyper luxe homes, talking with flowers and a no holds bars approach to clearing up your life all feature in this month’s book round up

London: A Life in Maps, Peter Whitfield, £14.99, British LibraryLondon: A Life in Maps, Peter Whitfield, £14.99, British Library

London: A Life in Maps

This revised and redesigned edition takes in four centuries worth of capital cartography, from the devastation wrecked by the Great Fire to the coming of the railway age and most recently the development of King’s Cross.

The book contains over 100 maps, illustrated and discussed in detail by the scholar Peter Whitfield, so there’s a lot to keep history buffs happy. Arranged chronologically, even those with only a fleeting interest in how London came to be the way it is today will find plenty to dip in and out of in this fascinating tome.

Peter Whitfield, £14.99, British Library

Tara Bernerd: Place, Tara Bernerd, £42.50, Rizzoli International PublicationsTara Bernerd: Place, Tara Bernerd, £42.50, Rizzoli International Publications

Tara Bernerd: Place

London based designer Tara Bernerd is the last word in luxury, as this photography book of her projects illustrates with aplomb. From Maida Avenue in W2 to super-yachts on the high seas her signature style mixes industrial elements with a high gloss finish.

As well as featuring all her best work from the past fifteen years the book also includes images of Tara’s own home, perfect for gleaning inspiration or just being that little bit nosy.

Tara Bernerd, £42.50, Rizzoli

Discovering the Meaning of Flowers, Shane Connolly, £20, ClearviewDiscovering the Meaning of Flowers, Shane Connolly, £20, Clearview

Discovering the Meaning of Flowers

Just in time for Valentines Day, this rather lovely book explores the concepts of love found, love lost, and love restored via the medium of floral arrangements.

Yes we all know what a red rose signifies, but did you also know that a lettuce is a symbol of a cold heart, or that yellow peonies mean shameful blushes?Learn how to say ‘you set fire to my heart’ with red camellias or reject an overly persistent suitor with lupins. Connolly resurrects the language of flowers – or floriography – with beautifully shot bouquets.

Shane Connolly, £20, Clearview

Unf*ck Your Habitat, Rachel Hoffman, £6.29, BluebirdUnf*ck Your Habitat, Rachel Hoffman, £6.29, Bluebird

Unf*ck Your Habitat

A tidy life might indicate a boring mind, but sometimes your home can get so messy you can be reduced to effing and jeffing as you try to find your keys.

Rachel Hoffman’s no nonsense guide to restoring order to your personal space started out life as a Tumblr blog aimed at those who don’t have hours to dedicate to home making: the young and the single, the busy and the broke. Something a lot of Londoners can relate to, then.

The book version features how-to guides, lists and challenges all designed to help you create healthy habitat habits.

Rachel Hoffman, £6.29, Bluebird

Books of the month: the best homes and interiors reads for February 2017

