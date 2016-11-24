Top 3 properties for sale in Hornsey
10:35 26 January 2017
Archant
Top 3 properties to buy in Hornsey
Looking to buy a house in the Hornsey area? Here is our collection of the best properties available to buy.
Explore the untapped greatness of Hornsey - check out our area guide for the best restaurants, bars and schools in the area.
Like the look of it? Here’s our pick of the best houses on sale in Hornsey.
Ribblesdale Road, N8, £715,000
Close to Hornsey Overground station, this three bedroom garden flat in a period converstion features wooden floors, high ceilings, and an ornate fireplace.
Greene and Co, 020 3151 4524
Nightingale Lane, N8, £775,000
This three bedroom home is in a split level Edwardian conversion complete with a large roof terrace with views of Alexandra Palace
Tatlers, 020 8341 4050
Edison Road, Crouch End, N8, £1,399,950
Four bedroom Victorian house with a recently modernised interior and a south facing garden.
Litchfields, 020 8341 3336